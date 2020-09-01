名廚三餸一湯｜Chef Yen Chan菜單 法式羊架配車厘子紅酒汁 Rack of Lamb with Cherry and Red Wine Sauce

法式羊架配車厘子紅酒汁

材料：

羊架 8支

白甘筍 2條

長柄西蘭花 1束

車厘子 (去核) 300至400克

乾葱 30克

蒜茸 15克

忌廉 200至300毫升

紅酒 300毫升

鹽 適量

黑椒 適量

橄欖油 適量

做法：

1. 白甘筍刨皮後切成小件，先蒸約20分鐘至腍身；車厘子去核稍為切碎；乾葱切細粒；長柄西蘭花斜切，菜柄部份用熱水浸泡，備用。

2. 八支羊架，切成四份，每兩支骨為一份；蒜頭、橄欖油放入攪拌機中，加鹽及黑椒調味後攪碎，然後用來醃漬羊架約兩小時。

3. 先把兩份羊架放入焗爐，以200℃焗十分鐘，另外兩份用鑊煎。

4. 製作車厘子紅酒汁。熱鑊下油，先爆香乾葱，開始變啡色，加入車厘子一起炒，車厘子炒至開始變啡色，加入紅酒，以大火煮一會讓水分揮發，煮至醬汁變稠身，轉細火慢煮一會成醬汁。

5. 蒸好的白甘筍，加入室溫忌廉，少許鹽及黑椒拌勻再打成白甘筍蓉，備用。

6. 燒熱鑊下油，再加一張牛油紙，把羊架肉最闊的一面先煎兩分鐘，接着每面各煎一分鐘。然後把羊架直放，加約少於一湯匙紅酒，蓋上蓋，以半蒸煮方法煮一分鐘，檢查一下羊架熟度，再重複以半蒸煮方式煮至羊架三至五成熟。然後靜置15至20分鐘。

7. 西蘭花浸入熱水七至八成熟，先抹乾水，然後放進熱油鑊裏，加鹽及黑椒調味，下少許水，蓋上蓋煮熟。

8. 所有材料都煮好即可上碟。先放白甘筍蓉，再放上西蘭花及已切件的羊架，最後淋上醬汁即可。

Rack of Lamb with Cherry and Red Wine Sauce

Ingredients:

Rack of lamb 8 ribs

White carrot 2 pcs

Broccolini 1 bunch

Cherry (pitted) 300-400g

Shallot 30g

Minced garlic 15g

Cooking cream 200-300ml

Red wine 300ml

Salt some

Pepper some

Olive oil some

Method:

1. Peel and slice white carrots, steam for 20 minutes till soft; pit and mince cherries; mince shallot; cut broccolini diagonally, soak the stalks in hot water.

2. Slice the 8-rib rack of lamb into four 2-rib slices; blend garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper in food processor, use it to marinate the rack of lamb for two hours.

3. Roast two slices of lamb rack in oven at 200℃ for 10 minutes and pan roast the other two.

4. Prepare the cherry and red wine sauce. Add oil to a heated saucepan, sauté shallot until brown, add cherries and sauté; when the cherries start browning, pour in red wine, turn to high heat to evaporate the liquid; when it thickens, reduce to low heat and simmer into a sauce.

5. Blend the steamed white carrots, cooking cream at room temperature, a little bit salt and pepper to make a white carrot purée.

6. Heat oil in a skillet, place a piece of parchment paper on top and pan fry the lamb rack with the paper underneath, the largest side down, for two minutes; then pan fry each side for one minute; place the lamb rack vertically, add a tablespoon of red wine, simmer with lid on for one minute, check the doneness of lamb rack, repeat simmering with lid on until lamb rack is medium-rare. Remove from heat and rest for 15-20 minutes.

7. When the broccolini in hot water is 70-80% cooked, drain and blot dry, sauté in heated skillet with oil, season with salt and pepper, add a little water and simmer with lid on until fully cooked.

8. Prepare for plating when all the ingredients are cooked. First place the white carrot purée, then broccolini and sliced lamb rack; drizzle with the cherry and red wine sauce and serve.

