名廚三餸一湯｜Chef Yen Chan菜單 薯仔忌廉湯配焦糖煙肉 Cream of Potato Soup with Crispy Honey Bacon

薯仔忌廉湯配焦糖煙肉

材料：

薯仔 2個

煙肉2片

洋葱 2至3個

蒜頭 7至8瓣

葱粒 適量

橙色車打芝士 100克

忌廉 300克

蒜茸粉 適量

洋葱粉 適量

蜜糖 15克

黑椒 適量

鹽 適量

做法：

1. 薯仔先去皮切成件，然後大火蒸30分鐘至軟身。

2. 洋葱切件；蒜頭切成茸；燒熱鑊下油，放入洋葱及蒜頭，加鹽及黑椒調味，然後轉細火爆香洋葱及蒜茸。炒至洋葱差不多軟身，加入室溫的忌廉同煮。

3. 加薯仔入忌廉湯中，用攪拌器打成蓉，加水煮成湯，加鹽及黑椒調味，然後繼續以細火煮一會。

4. 煙肉放到烤盤，蓋上錫紙，壓上重物，放入焗爐以200℃焗五分鐘至略為脆身。然後取出，掃上一層薄薄的蜜糖，撒上黑椒，再放回焗爐裏焗脆。

5. 車打芝士刨絲；葱切碎；把煮熱了的薯仔湯盛到碗裏，放上芝士，用火槍燒一燒芝士表面，撒上葱。

6. 最後把焗好的蜜糖煙肉放上碗邊即可。

Cream of Potato Soup with Crispy Honey Bacon

Ingredients:

Potato 2 pcs

Bacon 2 slices

Onion 2-3 pcs

Garlic 7-8 cloves

Diced scallion some

Red cheddar cheese 100 g

Cooking cream 300g

Garlic powder some

Onion powder some

Honey 15g

Black pepper some

Salt some

Method:

1. Peel and slice potato, steam on high heat for 30 minutes until soft.

2. Slice onion; mince garlic; heat oil in a saucepan, toss onion and garlic, season with salt and pepper, reduce to low heat, sauté it until onion begins to soften, pour room temperature cooking cream, simmer.

3. Add potato to the cream mixture, blend with food processor, add water to create a soup, season with salt and pepper, continue simmering in low heat.

4. Place bacon on baking tray, cover with aluminum foil, then place a heavy weight on top, bake in oven at 200℃ for 5 minutes until slightly crispy, then take the tray out, brush a thin layer of honey on bacon, add a bit of pepper, return to oven and bake until bacon is crispy.

5. Grate cheddar cheese; mince scallion; pour the cream potato soup into bowls, scatter grated cheddar, broil the cheese with blow torch, garnish with minced scallion.

6. Serve the soup with crispy honey bacon on the side.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android