名廚三餸一湯｜Chef Yen Chan菜單 紅菜頭沙律 Beetroot Salad

紅菜頭沙律

材料：

紅菜頭 2個 (紅色、黃色各一)

紫洋葱 10克

松子仁 20克

酸忌廉 200克

刁草 適量

醃漬洋葱汁：

香葉 適量

白酒醋 200毫升

黑椒粒 1茶匙

黃糖 2至3湯匙

做法：

1. 紅菜頭先蒸30分鐘至一小時，留起釋出的水分備用，趁熱剝皮，斜切成件，然後放置入雪櫃冷卻。

2. 製作醃漬紫洋葱。紫洋葱切成幼絲；燒熱鑊，倒入白酒醋，然後加入香葉、黑椒粒、黃糖調味，待白酒醋煮滾，放入紫洋葱絲，蓋上蓋煮一會，讓紫洋葱絲吸收醃漬醬汁的味道。

3. 松子仁放入焗爐，以180℃至200℃，焗五至十分鐘，金黃色即可取出。酸忌廉拌入剛剛留起的紅菜頭水，拌一拌讓其產生大理石紋。

4. 先把酸忌廉醬鋪在碟上，不規則放入紅菜頭，然後放上醃漬紫洋葱、松子仁及刁草，完成。

Beetroot Salad

Ingredients:

Beetroot 2 pcs (one red and one yellow)

Red onion 10g

Pine nuts 20g

Sour cream 200g

Dill some

Marinade for red onion:

Bay leaf some

White wine vinegar 200ml

Black peppercorn 1 tsp

Brown sugar 2-3 tbsp

Method:

1. Steam beetroot for 30 mins to 1hr, reserve the cooking liquid for later use, then peel the beetroot while hot, slice diagonally and cool in refrigerator.

2. Prepare marinated red onion. Thinly slice red onion; add white vinegar, bay leaf, black peppercorn and brown sugar in a heated saucepan, when the liquid boils up, add red onion slices, simmer with lid covered, let the red onion absorb flavors from the marinade.

3. Heat oven to 180-200℃, roast pine nuts for 5-10 minutes until golden brown in color. Add sour cream to the beetroot cooking liquid, stir gently to create a marble pattern.

4. Pour the sour cream on a plate, place beetroot on top at random, scatter marinated red onion, roasted pine nuts and dill, serve.

-----------------------------

