名廚三餸一湯｜Chef Yen Chan菜單 香桃風乾火腿烤包 Peach and Prosciutto Crostini

香桃風乾火腿烤包

材料：

法包 1條

桃 1個

Prosciutto風乾火腿 2片

Ricotta 芝士 300克

白酒醋 100毫升

蜜糖 1湯匙

羅勒 5至10克

鹽 適量

黑椒 適量

橄欖油 少許

做法：

1. 先把法包切半，下少許橄欖油、鹽及黑椒，然後以200℃焗大約五分鐘。取出再分成六份。

2. 香桃斜切厚片，不要切得太薄，否則配上焗熱了的麵包會融化。

3. Prosciutto火腿放到烤盤，先蓋上牛油紙壓緊，然後再壓上較重的烤盤，以這樣烤出來的Prosciutto會直而脆身。放入焗爐以200℃焗大約四至五分鐘，至Prosciutto脆身。

4. 烤熱了的麵包，先抹上Ricotta芝士，放上香桃片，然後淋上以蜜糖及白酒醋混合的醬汁，放上烤脆了的Prosciutto，再撒上羅勒即可，完成。

Peach and Prosciutto Crostini

Ingredients:

Baguette 1 pc

Peach 1 pc

Prosciutto 2 slices

Ricotta cheese 300g

White wine vinegar 100ml

Honey 1 tbsp

Basil 5-10g

Salt some

Black pepper some

Olive oil little

Method:

1. Slice baguette in half first, add a little bit of olive oil, salt and pepper, then toast in oven at 200℃ for 5 minutes. Take out, cut baguette in six pieces.

2. Slice peach diagonally, do not slice too thinly to prevent it from melting on the toasted baguette.

3. Lay prosciutto on baking tray, place parchment paper over and press, then put a heavy baking tray on top, to make the prosciutto flat and crispy after baking. Bake in oven at 200℃ for 4-5 minutes until the prosciutto is crispy.

4. Spread ricotta cheese on toasted baguette slices, then place the peach slices over, drizzle with mixture of honey and white wine vinegar, lay toasted prosciutto on top, garnish with basil and serve.

