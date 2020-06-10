三餸一湯｜芝麻醬肥牛豆腐卷 Beef Tofu Rolls with Sesame Sauce

芝麻醬肥牛豆腐卷

材料：

肥牛 10片

板豆腐 2件

鴻喜菇 1包

葱 適量

芝麻 適量

芝麻醬 適量

生粉 少許

做法：

1. 鴻喜菇切去底部，用手剝成小束；豆腐切厚片；葱切葱花。

2. 肥牛放上板豆腐然後捲起，尾端撒上少許生粉幫助黏合。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，放入肥牛豆腐卷，以中火煎至兩面金黃。

4. 將肥牛豆腐卷推至鍋邊，鴻喜菇下鍋拌炒，蓋上鍋蓋燜煮1分鐘。

5. 開蓋，淋上芝麻醬，再撒上芝麻及葱花即可。

Beef Tofu Rolls with Sesame Sauce

Ingredients:

Beef Slice 10 slices

Firm Tofu 2 pieces

Shimeji mushroom 1 pack

Scallion amount

Sesame seed Some

Sesame Sauce Some

Cornstarch water little

Methods:

1. Cut off the stems of shimeji mushrooms, separate into small clusters. Cut the firm tofu into pieces. Mince the scallion.

2. Top each beef slice with firm tofu, roll up, and then wet the edge with a little cornstarch water.

3. Heat the pan with oil, pan fry the beef tofu rolls on medium heat until both sides are golden brown.

4. Push the beef tofu rolls to the side, add Shimeji mushroom and stir fry, and then cover the lid, cook for one minutes.

5. Open the lid, drizzle sesame sauce, and then sprinkle sesame seeds and scallion. Serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android