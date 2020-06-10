三餸一湯｜蓮藕粟米蘿蔔湯 Lotus Root Soup with Corn and Carrot

蓮藕粟米蘿蔔湯

材料：

蓮藕 1/2條

紅蘿蔔 1條

粟米 1條

薑 3至4片

南北杏 2両

鹽 適量

做法：

1. 南北杏用水浸洗一會，備用。

2. 蓮藕清洗乾淨後切片；紅蘿蔔刨皮後切件；粟米切件，備用。

3. 把所有材料放入鍋中，大火煲滾後轉中火煲一小時，下鹽調味即可飲用。

Lotus Root Soup with Corn and Carrot

Ingredients:

Lotus Root 1/2

Carrots 1

Corn 1

Ginger 3-4 pcs

Sweet and Bitter Apricot Kernel 2 tael

Salt some

Methods:

1. Soak the sweet and bitter apricot kernel for a while.

2. Wash lotus root, shave and slice the lotus root. Shave the carrots and cut into pieces. Chop the corn in pieces, set aside.

3. Put all the ingredients in a pot, bring to boil, and then turn to medium heat and cook for one hour, season with salt. Serve.

