三餸一湯｜蓮藕粟米蘿蔔湯 Lotus Root Soup with Corn and Carrot

蓮藕粟米蘿蔔湯
材料：
蓮藕 1/2條
紅蘿蔔 1條
粟米 1條
薑 3至4片
南北杏 2両
鹽 適量
做法：
1. 南北杏用水浸洗一會，備用。
2. 蓮藕清洗乾淨後切片；紅蘿蔔刨皮後切件；粟米切件，備用。
3. 把所有材料放入鍋中，大火煲滾後轉中火煲一小時，下鹽調味即可飲用。
Lotus Root Soup with Corn and Carrot
Ingredients:
Lotus Root 1/2
Carrots 1
Corn 1
Ginger 3-4 pcs
Sweet and Bitter Apricot Kernel 2 tael
Salt some
Methods:
1. Soak the sweet and bitter apricot kernel for a while.
2. Wash lotus root, shave and slice the lotus root. Shave the carrots and cut into pieces. Chop the corn in pieces, set aside.
3. Put all the ingredients in a pot, bring to boil, and then turn to medium heat and cook for one hour, season with salt. Serve.
