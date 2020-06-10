三餸一湯｜椒麻煎雞 Fried Chicken with Thai style Hot Sauce

椒麻煎雞
材料：
雞扒 2塊
椰菜 1碗
番薯粉 適量
雞扒醃料：
薑汁 2茶匙
鹽 適量
胡椒粉 適量
椒麻汁：
芫荽 2束
辣椒 2根
蒜頭 5至6瓣
花椒 4克
胡椒粉 少許
蘋果醋 2湯匙
豉油 2湯匙
水 2湯匙
做法：
1. 椰菜去芯後切絲，浸入冰水中。
2. 雞扒洗淨抹乾水後，抹上鹽、胡椒粉及薑茸醃一會。
3. 把蒜頭、辣椒、花椒、芫荽、胡椒粉、水、豉油、蘋果醋攪拌均勻，備用。
4. 雞扒拍上番薯粉，然後用平底鑊把兩面煎至金黃色及熟透，然後切件。
5. 碟上鋪上椰菜絲，放上切件雞扒，再淋上椒麻汁即可。
Fried Chicken with Thai style Hot Sauce
Ingredients:
Boneless Chicken Thigh 2 pieces
Cabbage 1 bowl
Sweet Potato Flour some
Chicken Thigh Marinade:
Ginger juice 2 tsps
Salt some
Ground White pepper some
Thai style Hot Sauce:
Coriander 2 bundle
Chili 2pc
Garlic 5 to 6 cloves
Sichuan Peppercorn 4g
Ground White pepper pinch
Apple Cider Vinegar 2 tbsps
Soy Sauce 2 tbsps
Water 2 tbsps
Methods:
1. Trim off the stem of the cabbage head and then shred. Soak into the ice water.
2. Chicken thigh marinade with salt, ground white pepper and ginger juice.
3. Combine the garlic, chili, Sichuan pepper, coriander, water, ground white pepper, soy sauce and apple cider vinegar, mix the whole thing well, set aside.
4. Sprinkle sweet potato flour on top of chicken thigh, and the pan fry both sides of chicken thigh until golden brown and cooked. Cut the chicken thigh into pieces.
5. Drain the shredded cabbage, and place some cabbage and sliced chicken thigh on a plate, and then pour the thai style hot sauce on top. Done.
