三餸一湯｜椒麻煎雞 Fried Chicken with Thai style Hot Sauce

椒麻煎雞

材料：

雞扒 2塊

椰菜 1碗

番薯粉 適量

雞扒醃料：

薑汁 2茶匙

鹽 適量

胡椒粉 適量

椒麻汁：

芫荽 2束

辣椒 2根

蒜頭 5至6瓣

花椒 4克

胡椒粉 少許

蘋果醋 2湯匙

豉油 2湯匙

水 2湯匙

做法：

1. 椰菜去芯後切絲，浸入冰水中。

2. 雞扒洗淨抹乾水後，抹上鹽、胡椒粉及薑茸醃一會。

3. 把蒜頭、辣椒、花椒、芫荽、胡椒粉、水、豉油、蘋果醋攪拌均勻，備用。

4. 雞扒拍上番薯粉，然後用平底鑊把兩面煎至金黃色及熟透，然後切件。

5. 碟上鋪上椰菜絲，放上切件雞扒，再淋上椒麻汁即可。

Fried Chicken with Thai style Hot Sauce

Ingredients:

Boneless Chicken Thigh 2 pieces

Cabbage 1 bowl

Sweet Potato Flour some

Chicken Thigh Marinade:

Ginger juice 2 tsps

Salt some

Ground White pepper some

Thai style Hot Sauce:

Coriander 2 bundle

Chili 2pc

Garlic 5 to 6 cloves

Sichuan Peppercorn 4g

Ground White pepper pinch

Apple Cider Vinegar 2 tbsps

Soy Sauce 2 tbsps

Water 2 tbsps

Methods:

1. Trim off the stem of the cabbage head and then shred. Soak into the ice water.

2. Chicken thigh marinade with salt, ground white pepper and ginger juice.

3. Combine the garlic, chili, Sichuan pepper, coriander, water, ground white pepper, soy sauce and apple cider vinegar, mix the whole thing well, set aside.

4. Sprinkle sweet potato flour on top of chicken thigh, and the pan fry both sides of chicken thigh until golden brown and cooked. Cut the chicken thigh into pieces.

5. Drain the shredded cabbage, and place some cabbage and sliced chicken thigh on a plate, and then pour the thai style hot sauce on top. Done.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android