三餸一湯｜醋香矮瓜 Sour Eggplant

醋香矮瓜

材料：

矮瓜 1條

日本大葉 3至4片

薑 1湯匙

豉油 2湯匙

麻油 5湯匙

水 2湯匙

味醂 2湯匙

蘋果醋 4湯匙

做法：

1. 矮瓜去頭切半，在表面鎅上十字花紋，再切段，備用。

2. 日本大葉捲起切絲；薑切成茸，備用。

3. 用一個小鍋，倒入蘋果醋、豉油、味醂、水煮滾，然後加入薑茸調成醋香汁，熄火放涼。

4. 加熱麻油，把矮瓜煎熟，然後放入醋香汁裏拌勻。

5. 矮瓜連汁上碟，放上大葉絲及少許薑茸作裝飾即可。

Sour Eggplant

Ingredients:

Eggplant 1 pc

Oba 3-4 pcs

Ginger 1 tablespoon

Soy Sauce 2 tbsps

Sesame oil 5 tbsps

Water 2 tbsps

Mirin 2 tbsps

Apple cider vinegar 4 tbsps

Methods:

1. Trim off the head of eggplant, cut it half. Make crisscross patterns on the surface, and then cut into sections.

2. Roll up and shred the Oba. Mince the Ginger.

3. In a small pot, pour mirin, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce and water, bring to boil, add minced ginger and mix well. Turn off the fire, let the sauce cool down.

4. Heat up the sesame oil, pan fry the eggplant until cooked, add into sour sauce and mix well.

5. Transfer eggplant with sauce to the plate, add shredded Oba and minced ginger on the top. Done.

