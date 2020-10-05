三餸一湯｜冰鎮苦瓜配蜜糖芥末醬 Chilled Bitter Gourd with Honey Mustard Sauce

冰鎮苦瓜配蜜糖芥末醬

材料：

苦瓜 1條

蛋黃醬 1湯匙

黃芥末醬 1茶匙

黃芥末籽醬1茶匙

蜜糖 1湯匙

檸檬汁 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

鹽 少許

黑胡椒 少許

步驟：

1. 苦瓜去籽及切條。

2. 煲滾水，加入糖及苦瓜，煮2分鐘，取出，放入冰水。

3. 檸檬榨汁，將蛋黃醬、黃芥末醬、黃芥末籽醬、蜜糖、檸檬汁、鹽、黑胡椒混合成醬汁。

4. 苦瓜瀝乾水分及擺上碟。

5. 配以蜜糖芥末醬享用。

Chilled Bitter Gourd with Honey Mustard Sauce

Ingredients:

Bitter gourd 1 pc

Mayonnaise 1 tablespoon

Yellow mustard 1 teaspoon

Wholegrain mustard 1 teaspoon

Honey 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Salt little

Black pepper little

Steps:

1. Deseed bitter gourd and cut into strips.

2. Put sugar and bitter gourd into the boiling water, cook 2 mins, then take out and put in ice water.

3. Squeeze lemon, then mix mayonnaise, yellow mustard, wholegrain mustard, honey, salt, black pepper into sauce, mix well.

4. Drain bitter gourd water and put on the plate.

5. Enjoy with the honey mustard sauce.

