三餸一湯｜左宗棠雞扒 General Tso’s Chinese Chicken Chop

左宗棠雞扒
材料：
雞扒 1塊
米酒 2湯匙
生抽 2湯匙
蛋1隻
生粉 1茶匙
糖 2茶匙
白醋 2茶匙
茄汁1湯匙
薑 10克
蒜頭 2片
步驟：
1. 雞扒切塊；蒜頭、薑切碎。
2. 將1湯匙米酒、1湯匙生抽、蛋、生粉加入雞扒，醃30分鐘。
3. 燒熱油，以中火炸雞扒3分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。
4. 以大火炸雞扒1分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。
5. 燒熱油，炒香薑、蒜頭。
6. 加入生抽、米酒、糖、白醋、茄汁、少許水，再加入雞扒，炒至均勻。
General Tso’s Chinese Chicken Chop
Ingredients:
Chicken chop 1 pc
Rice wine 2 tablespoons
Soy sauce 2 tablespoons
Egg 1 pc
Cornstarch 1 teaspoon
Sugar 2 teaspoons
Vinegar 2 teaspoons
Ketchup 1 tablespoon
Ginger 10g
Garlic 2 slices
Steps:
1. Cut chicken chop into pieces. Mince garlic and ginger.
2. Put 1 tablespoon rice wine, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, egg and cornstarch into chicken chop, marinate 30 mins.
3. Heat the oil, deep fry chicken chop 3 mins with mid-heat, then take out and drain oil.
4. Deep fry chicken chop 1 min with high heat, take out and drain oil.
5. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and garlic.
6. Put in soy sauce, rice wine, sugar, vinegar, ketchup and a little water, then put in chicken chop and stir fry until mix well.
