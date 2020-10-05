三餸一湯｜左宗棠雞扒 General Tso’s Chinese Chicken Chop

左宗棠雞扒

材料：

雞扒 1塊

米酒 2湯匙

生抽 2湯匙

蛋1隻

生粉 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

白醋 2茶匙

茄汁1湯匙

薑 10克

蒜頭 2片

步驟：

1. 雞扒切塊；蒜頭、薑切碎。

2. 將1湯匙米酒、1湯匙生抽、蛋、生粉加入雞扒，醃30分鐘。

3. 燒熱油，以中火炸雞扒3分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

4. 以大火炸雞扒1分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

5. 燒熱油，炒香薑、蒜頭。

6. 加入生抽、米酒、糖、白醋、茄汁、少許水，再加入雞扒，炒至均勻。

General Tso’s Chinese Chicken Chop

Ingredients:

Chicken chop 1 pc

Rice wine 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Egg 1 pc

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Vinegar 2 teaspoons

Ketchup 1 tablespoon

Ginger 10g

Garlic 2 slices

Steps:

1. Cut chicken chop into pieces. Mince garlic and ginger.

2. Put 1 tablespoon rice wine, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, egg and cornstarch into chicken chop, marinate 30 mins.

3. Heat the oil, deep fry chicken chop 3 mins with mid-heat, then take out and drain oil.

4. Deep fry chicken chop 1 min with high heat, take out and drain oil.

5. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and garlic.

6. Put in soy sauce, rice wine, sugar, vinegar, ketchup and a little water, then put in chicken chop and stir fry until mix well.

