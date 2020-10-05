三餸一湯｜紅咖喱煮蜆 Red Curry Cooked Clam

紅咖喱煮蜆

材料：

大蜆 600克

蒜頭 3片

紅咖喱醬 1湯匙

椰青水 200毫升

椰漿 200毫升

椰糖 30克

魚露 1茶匙

九層塔 1棵

步驟：

1. 大蜆放入水加鹽，有助吐沙；九層塔取葉；蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱油，炒香蒜頭，加入紅咖喱醬、椰青水、椰漿、椰糖、魚露並攪拌均勻，再蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

3. 加入大蜆，煮5分鐘後再加入九層塔，攪拌均勻。

Red Curry Cooked Clam

Ingredients:

Clam 600g

Garlic 3 slices

Red curry sauce 1 tablespoon

Coconut water 200ml

Coconut milk 200ml

Coconut sugar 30g

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Basil 1 pc

Steps:

1. Add salt into water, put clam in helps remove sand. Take basil leaf. Mince garlic.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, put in red curry sauce, coconut water, coconut milk, coconut sugar, fish sauce and mix well, then cover the lid and cook 5 mins.

3. Put in clam and cook 5 mins, then put in basil and mix well.

