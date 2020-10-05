三餸一湯｜鮮魚絲瓜紅蘿蔔湯 Fresh Fish Soup with Luffa and Carrot

鮮魚絲瓜紅蘿蔔湯

材料：

紅衫魚 600克

絲瓜 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

薑20克

葱 1棵

鹽 少許

步驟：

1. 紅蘿蔔及絲瓜去皮、切件；薑切片；葱切段。

2. 紅衫魚印乾水分，燒熱油，將紅衫魚煎熟。

3. 加入滾水、薑、葱、紅蘿蔔，蓋上蓋，大火煮20分鐘。

4. 加入絲瓜，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮10分鐘，最後加入鹽。

Fresh Fish Soup with Luffa and Carrot

Ingredients:

Golden threadfin bream 600g

Luffa 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Ginger 20g

Spring onion 1 pc

Salt little

Steps:

1. Peel carrot and luffa, then cut into pieces. Slice ginger. Cut spring onion into strips.

2. Wipe golden threadfin bream with kitchen paper. Heat the oil, pan fry golden threadfin bream until well done.

3. Put in boiled water, ginger, spring onion and carrot, cover the lid and cook 20 mins with high heat.

4. Put in luffa, cover the lid and cook 10 mins with low heat then put in salt.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android