三餸一湯｜牛骨紅蘿蔔雞血藤舒筋湯 Soup with Beef Bone, Carrot and Suberect Spatholobus Stem

牛骨紅蘿蔔雞血藤舒筋湯

材料：

牛骨2條

紅蘿蔔1條

雞血藤50克

薑6片

紅棗4粒

杞子 手心份量

調味料：

鹽半茶匙

熱水500毫升

做法：

1. 洗淨牛骨，用冷水浸泡2至3次。

2. 紅蘿蔔切件，紅棗、杞子及雞血藤洗淨備用，紅棗去核。

3. 放牛骨於熱水中，煮至出血水。

4. 再次洗淨牛骨，放於煲內。

5. 將其他食材一起放入煲內，加水，煮滾後，撈起浮面的白色泡沫。

6. 轉細火，煲一個半至兩小時。下鹽調味即成。

Soup with Beef Bone, Carrot and Suberect Spatholobus Stem

Ingredients:

2 Beef Bones

1 Carrot

50g Suberect Spatholobus Stem

6 Slices Ginger

4 Red Dates

Handful Medlar Seeds

Seasoning：

½ tsp Salt

500ml Hot Water

Steps:

1. Rinse beef bones, soak it in cold water for 2 to 3 times.

2. Cut carrot into pieces and rinse red dates, medlar seeds and suberect spatholobus stem and set aside, remove seeds from red dates.

3. Cook beef bones in hot water till the watery blood is out.

4. Rinse beef bones again, and place them into the pot.

5. Add all the other ingredients into the pot and add water. Bring to boil and remove the white bubbles.

6. Turn to low heat, boil for 1 and a half to 2 hours. Season with salt.

