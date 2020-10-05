三餸一湯｜鮮百合鮮冬菇炒蘆筍 Stir-Fried Asparagus with Fresh Lily Bulb and Fresh Shiitake Mushroom

鮮百合鮮冬菇炒蘆筍

材料：

鮮百合 1個

鮮冬菇100克

蘆筍200克

蒜頭 3瓣

調味料：

鹽 ¼茶匙

生抽 半茶匙

雞粉 ¼茶匙

做法：

1. 鮮冬菇和鮮百合洗淨備用。

2. 蘆筍洗淨切段，放蘆筍於滾水浸3分鐘。

3. 蒜頭切成蒜茸，冬菇切片。

4. 熱鑊後落油，爆香蒜茸，放入鮮冬菇炒一會。

5. 再放入蘆筍炒至九成熟。

6. 放鮮百合再炒。

7. 用鹽、雞粉和生抽調味，拌勻即成。

Stir-Fried Asparagus with Fresh Lily Bulb and Fresh Shiitake Mushroom

Ingredients：

1 Fresh Lily Bulb

100g Fresh Shiitake Mushrooms

200g Asparagus

3 Cloves Garlic

Seasoning：

¼ tsp Salt

½ tsp Light Soy Sauce

¼ tsp Chicken Powder

Steps:

1. Rinse shiitake mushroom and lily bulb. Set aside.

2. Rinse and cut asparagus into sections and soak asparagus in boiling water for 3 minutes.

3. Mince garlic and shred shiitake mushroom.

4. Heat the pan with oil, saute minced garlic until fragrant. Add shiitake mushroom and stir-fry.

5. Add asparagus and stir-fry it till 90% done.

6. Add lily bulbs and stir-fry.

7. Season with salt, chicken powder and light soy sauce.

