三餸一湯｜鮮百合鮮冬菇炒蘆筍 Stir-Fried Asparagus with Fresh Lily Bulb and Fresh Shiitake Mushroom

鮮百合鮮冬菇炒蘆筍
材料：
鮮百合 1個
鮮冬菇100克
蘆筍200克
蒜頭 3瓣
調味料：
鹽 ¼茶匙
生抽 半茶匙
雞粉 ¼茶匙
做法：
1. 鮮冬菇和鮮百合洗淨備用。
2. 蘆筍洗淨切段，放蘆筍於滾水浸3分鐘。
3. 蒜頭切成蒜茸，冬菇切片。
4. 熱鑊後落油，爆香蒜茸，放入鮮冬菇炒一會。
5. 再放入蘆筍炒至九成熟。
6. 放鮮百合再炒。
7. 用鹽、雞粉和生抽調味，拌勻即成。
Stir-Fried Asparagus with Fresh Lily Bulb and Fresh Shiitake Mushroom
Ingredients：
1 Fresh Lily Bulb
100g Fresh Shiitake Mushrooms
200g Asparagus
3 Cloves Garlic
Seasoning：
¼ tsp Salt
½ tsp Light Soy Sauce
¼ tsp Chicken Powder
Steps:
1. Rinse shiitake mushroom and lily bulb. Set aside.
2. Rinse and cut asparagus into sections and soak asparagus in boiling water for 3 minutes.
3. Mince garlic and shred shiitake mushroom.
4. Heat the pan with oil, saute minced garlic until fragrant. Add shiitake mushroom and stir-fry.
5. Add asparagus and stir-fry it till 90% done.
6. Add lily bulbs and stir-fry.
7. Season with salt, chicken powder and light soy sauce.
