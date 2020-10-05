三餸一湯｜清蒸金鯧魚 Steamed Golden Pomfret

清蒸金鯧魚

材料：

金鯧魚1條

葱1棵

薑3片（切絲） (Shredded)

陳皮1片（切絲）

調味料：

鹽¼茶匙

生抽1茶匙

料酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 將金鯧魚洗淨，在魚身斜切幾刀。

2. 將盬和料酒塗在魚身上。

3. 陳皮先浸熱水，薑和陳皮切絲。

4. 薑絲和陳皮絲放在魚肚及魚身上，醃10分鐘。

5. 放水落鑊至水滾，蒸魚10至15分鐘。

6. 倒去碟上多餘的水分。

7. 葱花灑在魚身上，再加生抽。

8. 燒熱鑊下油，油滾後淋上魚身即成。

Steamed Golden Pomfret

Ingredients：

1 Golden Pomfret

1 Stalk Spring Onion

3 Slices Ginger

1 Slice Tangerine Peel (Shredded)

Seasoning：

¼ tsp Salt

1 tsp Light Soy Sauce

1 tsp Cooking Wine

Steps：

1. Rinse golden pomfret, use a knife and cut a few beveled lines over the fish body lightly.

2. Smear salt and cooking wine over the fish body.

3. Soak tangerine peel in hot water. Shred ginger and tangerine peel.

4. Put shredded ginger and tangerine peel on fish belly and body, marinate for 10 minutes.

5. Bring water to a boil and steam fish for 10 to 15 minutes.

6. Pour the excess water from the plate.

7. Sprinkle with chopped spring onions over the fish, and add light soy sauce.

8. Heat the pan and add oil, pour oil over the fish when its boiled.

-----------------------------

