蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜黑椒牛仔骨 Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper Sauce

47分鐘前

黑椒牛仔骨

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜清蒸金鯧魚 Steamed Golden Pomfret

材料：

牛仔骨250克

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜鮮百合鮮冬菇炒蘆筍 Stir-Fried Asparagus with Fresh Lily Bulb and Fresh Shiitake Mushroom

青椒半個

紅椒半個

洋葱半個

黑椒汁調味料：

油 1湯匙

生抽 2茶匙

老抽 1茶匙

白胡椒粉 ¼茶匙

黑胡椒粉 ¼茶匙

料酒 1湯匙

糖 2茶匙

做法：

1. 牛仔骨解凍，用料酒、鹽、生抽、油、老抽、白胡椒粉、黑胡椒粉及糖醃1小時。取出牛仔骨切厚件。醃汁備用。

2. 洋葱、紅椒及青椒切件。

3. 熱鑊後落油，放入牛仔骨底面各煎3分鐘。

4. 將洋葱、紅椒及青椒，與牛仔骨一起炒。

5. 加入黑椒汁兜勻即成。

Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper Sauce

Ingredients：

250g Beef Short Ribs

½ Green Bell Pepper

½ Red Bell Pepper

½ Onions

Seasoning：

Black Pepper Sauce

1 tbsp Oil

2 tsp Light Soy Sauce

1 tsp Dark Soy Sauce

¼ tsp White Pepper

¼ tsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp Cooking Wine

2 tsp Sugar

Steps:

1. Defrost beef short ribs and marinate it with cooking wine, salt, light soy sauce, oil, dark soy sauce, white pepper, black pepper and sugar for 1 hour. Then take out beef short ribs and cut it into thick pieces. Reserve marinade sauce.

2. Cut onion, red bell pepper and green bell pepper into piece.

3. Heat the pan with oil, add beef short ribs and pan-fry each side for 3 minutes.

4. Add onion, red bell pepper and green bell pepper, stir-fry with beef short ribs.

5. Add black pepper sauce and mix well.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜西菜牛肉蔬菜15-30分鐘
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner