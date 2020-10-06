三餸一湯｜金銀菜羅漢果瘦肉湯 Chinese White Cabbage, Dried Chinese White Cabbage, Luohanguo and Pork Lean Soup

金銀菜羅漢果瘦肉湯

材料：

瘦肉300克

大白菜 2棵

菜乾 100克

羅漢果 1個

南北杏 20克

粟米 1條

鹽 少許

步驟：

1. 南北杏浸水；大白菜切開及浸鹽水；羅漢果對切；粟米切件。

2. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨；菜乾汆水。

3. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。加鹽調味。

Chinese White Cabbage, Dried Chinese White Cabbage, Luohanguo and Pork Lean Soup

Ingredients:

Pork lean 300g

Chinese white cabbage 2 pcs

Dried Chinese white cabbage 100g

Luohanguo 1 pc

Apricot kernel 20g

Corn 1 pc

Salt little

Steps:

1. Soak apricot kernel. Cut Chinese white cabbage into two pieces then soak with salt water. Cut luohanguo into two pieces. Cut corn into pieces.

2. Cut pork lean into pieces, blanch and wash. Blanch dried Chinese white cabbage.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat. Season with salt.

