三餸一湯｜辣炒沙葛絲 Sauteed yam bean with chili

辣炒沙葛絲

材料：

沙葛250克

葱2條

指天椒1隻

乾紅椒1隻

花椒1茶匙

生抽1湯匙

糖半茶匙

鹽少許

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 用小刀協助，撕走沙葛皮，刨絲。切葱花，乾辣椒和指天椒切絲。

2. 燒熱油，爆香花椒和乾紅椒，將已出味的花椒及乾紅椒撈走，但保留花椒油。

3. 倒入沙葛爆炒，灒紹酒，加鹽和生抽，大火快炒。加葱花、指天椒和糖炒勻。

Sauteed yam bean with chili

Ingredients:

Yam bean 250g

Green onion 2 pcs

Bird’s eye chili 1 pc

Dried red chili 1 pc

Sichuan pepper 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Salt Little

Shao Xing wine 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Peel skin of yam bean with knife, then peel yam bean with grater. Shred green onion. Cut dried red chili and bird’s eye chili in strips.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry Sichuan pepper and dried red chili. Take out them, but keep the oil.

3. Stir fry yam bean. Put in Shao Xing wine, salt and soy sauce. Put in green onion and bird’s eye chili. Season with sugar.

