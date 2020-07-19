三餸一湯｜涼拌檸檬蝦 Sweet and sour lemon shrimp

涼拌檸檬蝦

材料：

蝦250克

洋葱半個

檸檬1個

大紅椒半隻

芫荽1束

米醋1湯匙

泰式雞醬2湯匙

指天椒1隻

蒜頭1瓣

糖1湯匙

鹽少許

做法：

1. 水滾，放入蝦隔水蒸5分鐘，烚熟夾起，浸冰水。

2. 洋葱切絲，大紅椒對切再切絲，芫荽和蒜頭切碎，指天椒切粒。檸檬半個切片，再一開四。另外半個擠檸檬汁。

3. 白鑊炒洋葱至稍軟身盛起備用。泰式雞醬加米醋、檸檬汁、蒜頭、指天椒、鹽和糖，拌勻成醬汁。

4. 洋葱放入大碗內，加入蝦、大紅椒絲和芫荽，再倒入醬汁拌勻，拌入檸檬片即成。

Sweet and sour lemon shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp 250g

Onion ½ pc

Lemon 1 pc

Large red pepper 1/2pc

Coriander 1 bunch

Rice vinegar 1 tablespoon

Thai sweet and sour sauce 2 tablespoons

Bird’s eye chili 1 pc

Garlic 1 clove

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Boil water, steam shrimp for 5 minutes. Then take out, put cooked shrimp in ice water.

2. Cut onion in strips. Cut large red pepper in half then cut in strips. Shred coriander and garlic. Dice bird’s eye chili. Cut half of lemon in slices, then cut in quarters. Squeeze the rest of lemon.

3. Stir fry onion without oil. Mix sweet and sour sauce, rice vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, bird’s eye chili, salt and sugar as sauce.

4. Put onion in large bowl, then put in shrimp, red pepper, coriander. Stir with sauce. Add sliced lemon into shrimp.

