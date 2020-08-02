三餸一湯｜滷水拼盤(雞翼/豆腐乾/蛋/腩肉) Marinated Meat Combination (Chicken wings, dried tofu, eggs and pork belly)

滷水拼盤(雞翼/豆腐乾/蛋/腩肉)

材料：

急凍雞翼8隻

豬腩肉1條

豆腐乾3件

雞蛋2隻

滷水料1包

(草果、香葉、花椒、八角、小茴香、桂皮、甘草、沙薑)

薑片5片

葱段 適量

生抽4湯匙

冰糖2小顆

水200毫升

做法：

1) 豆腐乾切件。雞蛋在滾水中煲煮10分鐘，盛起，剝殼待用。

2) 水滾，放入葱段和薑片，加入豬腩條，汆水3分鐘，盛起。所有滷水料加入茶包內。

3) 豬腩肉放入煲內，加入滷水料包、生抽及水，加入冰糖，開火煮滾。

4) 加蓋用中小火炆煮30分鐘，加入雞翼，倒入水煮滾，加蓋炆煮15分鐘。

5) 加入雞蛋及豆腐乾再煮5分鐘，直至醬汁收乾。

6) 夾起腩肉和雞蛋，放在砧板上切件。

7) 把各項滷水食材放在碟上，即成。

Marinated Meat Combination (Chicken wings, dried tofu, eggs and pork belly)

Ingredients:

Frozen chicken wings 8 pcs

Pork belly 1 pc

Dried tofu 3 pcs

Eggs 2 pcs

Marinated spices 1 pack

(tsaoko, bay leaves, Sichuan peppercorns, star anise, fennel, Chinese cinnamon, licorice, sand ginger)

Ginger slices 5 pcs

Spring onion Some

Light soy sauce 4 tbsp

Crystal sugar 2 pcs

Water 200ml

Steps:

1) Cut the dried tofu into small strips. Cook the eggs in the boiling water for 10 minutes and shell.

2) Bring water to boil. Add spring onion and ginger slices. Add the pork belly and cook for 3 minutes, dish up. Put all marinated spices into tea bag.

3) Put the pork belly into the pot. Add the marinated spice bag, light soy sauce and water. Add crystal sugar and cook to boil.

4) Cover with lid and braise for 30 minutes with medium-low heat. Add chicken wings and water. Cook to boil. Cover with lid and cook for 15 minutes.

5) Add the eggs and dried tofu. Cook for 5 minutes until the sauce is dry.

6) Pick up the pork belly and eggs, place on the chopping board and cut into slices.

7) Dish up and put all marinated food onto the plate. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android