三餸一湯｜涼拌蜆肉 Cold-mixed clam meat

涼拌蜆肉

材料：

急凍蜆肉1磅

紅洋葱 (切幼絲) 1/4個

芫荽碎 適量

調味料：

鎮江醋1湯匙

生抽1茶匙

辣椒油1茶匙

麻油半茶匙

鹽1/4茶匙

糖1/4茶匙

做法：

1) 蜆肉解凍清洗後，放在滾水內煮2分鐘，瀝乾水分，盛起，放進碗內。

2) 芫荽切碎。紅洋葱去皮切幼絲。

3) 將紅洋葱絲和所有調味料加進碗內，與蜆肉拌勻。

4) 加入芫荽碎拌勻，上碟，即成。

Cold-mixed clam meat

Ingredients:

Frozen clam meat 1 pound

Red onion (shredded) 1/4 pc

Chinese parsley Some

Seasonings:

Zhenjiang vinegar 1 tbsp

Light soy sauce 1 tsp

Chili oil 1 tsp

Sesame oil 1/2 tsp

Salt 1/4 tsp

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Steps:

1) Defrost and wash the clam meat. Cook in the boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain and dish up. Put the clam meat into the bowl.

2) Chop the Chinese parsley. Peel and shred the red onion.

3) Add the shredded red onion and all seasonings into the bowl. Mix well with the clam meat.

4) Add the chopped parsley and mix well. Dish up and ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android