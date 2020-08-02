三餸一湯｜蒜茸粉絲蒸絲瓜 Steamed Luffa with Garlic and Vermicelli

蒜茸粉絲蒸絲瓜

材料：

絲瓜1條

粉絲1包

蒜頭1顆

鹽適量

糖適量

調味料：

蠔油1湯匙

鹽1茶匙

糖半茶匙

做法：

1) 蒜頭去皮，剁成蒜茸。將2/3的蒜茸放在滾油內，用小火炸約2-3分鐘成金黃色，保留炸好的蒜油待用。

2) 炸蒜茸與剩下的生蒜茸拌勻，加入所有的調味料及蒜油拌勻。

3) 絲瓜刨皮，切成大小相若的闊度(約3厘米闊)。

4) 粉絲浸在水中至軟身，瀝乾水分，剪成三段，與少量的蒜油拌勻，放在碟上。

5) 把絲瓜平均地放在粉絲上，淋上蒜油，加蓋大火隔水蒸3-5分鐘，即成。

Steamed Luffa with Garlic and Vermicelli

Ingredients:

Luffa 1 pc

Vermicelli 1 pack

Whole garlic 1 pc

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Seasonings:

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Salt 1 tsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Steps:

1) Peel the garlic and mince. Deep-fry 2/3 minced garlic in the boiling oil with low heat for 2-3 minutes. Reserve the garlic oil after deep frying.

2) Mix the deep-fried garlic with the raw garlic. Add all seasonings and garlic oil, mix well.

3) Peel the luffa and cut into pieces with similar size and width. (About 3cm width)

4) Soak the vermicelli in water until it’s soft. Drain and cut into 3 sections. Mix with little garlic oil. Place the vermicelli on the plate.

5) Add the luffa on the top of the vermicelli evenly. Sprinkle with garlic oil. Cover with lid and steam over water on high heat for 3-5 minutes. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android