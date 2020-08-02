三餸一湯｜西蘭花蝦仁豆腐湯 Tofu Soup with Broccoli and Shrimp

西蘭花蝦仁豆腐湯

材料：

西蘭花 (小) 1個

急凍蝦仁8隻

豆腐1件

水800毫升

鹽 適量

白胡椒粉 適量

做法：

1) 西蘭花切小株，浸在鹽水中約15分鐘，瀝乾水分，待用。

2) 蝦仁解凍後，洗淨抹乾，以少許鹽及白胡椒粉調味，拌勻醃10分鐘。

3) 豆腐切小粒。

4) 水滾，放入西蘭花及蝦仁，煮3分鐘。放入豆腐粒，再煮2分鐘，以鹽及白胡椒粉調味，上碟即成。

Tofu Soup with Broccoli and Shrimp

Ingredients:

Broccoli (small) 1 pc

Frozen shrimp 8 pcs

Tofu 1 pc

Water 800ml

Salt Little

Ground white pepper Little

Steps:

1) Cut the broccoli into small pieces. Soak in the salt water for 15 minutes. Drain.

2) Defrost the shrimp and wipe dry. Season with little salt and ground white pepper. Marinate for 10 minutes.

3) Cut the tofu into small cubes.

4) Bring water to boil. Add the broccoli and shrimp. Cook for 3 minutes. Add the tofu cubes and cook for 2 more minutes. Season with salt and ground white pepper. Dish up and ready to serve.

