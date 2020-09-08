名廚三餸一湯｜Chef Jowett Yu菜單 椒麻蝦 Sichuan Pepper Prawns

椒麻蝦

材料：

新鮮河蝦 10-12隻

茴香 1/2個

櫻桃蘿蔔 適量

薄荷葉 少許

檸檬汁 1/3個

椒麻汁：

葱花 1碗

青花椒粉 1/4茶匙

青辣椒 1/2條

油 適量

魚露 少許

糖 少許

做法：

1. 新鮮河蝦先白灼，灼3分鐘左右，然後冰鎮冷卻後再剝蝦殼，在中間蝦背切一刀，挑走蝦腸或沙粒。蝦頭剝好後不要丟掉，待會把蝦頭的汁加到椒麻汁裏。

2. 跟着做椒麻醬汁。將已切好的青葱，加入青花椒粉、青辣椒碎及少許糖。把油加熱至冒煙之前，淋到剛拌勻的青葱裏，再加一點魚露來調味。

3. 用刨片器把茴香及櫻桃蘿蔔刨薄片加到蝦裏，再下薄荷葉，接着擠一點點蝦頭汁進去，再加檸檬汁，最後拌上椒麻汁，即可上碟。

Sichuan Pepper Prawns

Ingredients:

Fresh water prawns 10-12 pcs

Fennel 1/2 pc

Red radish some

Mint leaves some

Lemon 1/3 pc, juiced

Sichuan pepper sauce:

Diced scallion 1 bowl

Green Sichuan pepper powder 1/4 tsp

Green chili pepper 1/2 pc

Oil some

Fish sauce little

Sugar little

Method:

1. Blanch prawns for about 3 minutes, then cooled in ice cubes, shell and devein by making a cut on the back of the prawns. Keep the removed prawn heads for use later.

2. Prepare the Sichuan pepper sauce. Add green Sichuan pepper powder, green chili and a little sugar in diced scallion. In a wok, heat oil, before it smokes, pour it into the scallion, season with a little fish sauce.

3. Slice fennel and red radish with slicer, add onto the prawns, add mint leaves, then squeeze a little juice from the prawn heads in, add lemon juice, mix in the Sichuan pepper sauce and serve.

