名廚三餸一湯｜Chef Jowett Yu菜單 椒麻蝦 Sichuan Pepper Prawns

椒麻蝦
材料：
新鮮河蝦 10-12隻
茴香 1/2個
櫻桃蘿蔔 適量
薄荷葉 少許
檸檬汁 1/3個
椒麻汁：
葱花 1碗
青花椒粉 1/4茶匙
青辣椒 1/2條
油 適量
魚露 少許
糖 少許
做法：
1. 新鮮河蝦先白灼，灼3分鐘左右，然後冰鎮冷卻後再剝蝦殼，在中間蝦背切一刀，挑走蝦腸或沙粒。蝦頭剝好後不要丟掉，待會把蝦頭的汁加到椒麻汁裏。
2. 跟着做椒麻醬汁。將已切好的青葱，加入青花椒粉、青辣椒碎及少許糖。把油加熱至冒煙之前，淋到剛拌勻的青葱裏，再加一點魚露來調味。
3. 用刨片器把茴香及櫻桃蘿蔔刨薄片加到蝦裏，再下薄荷葉，接着擠一點點蝦頭汁進去，再加檸檬汁，最後拌上椒麻汁，即可上碟。
Sichuan Pepper Prawns
Ingredients:
Fresh water prawns 10-12 pcs
Fennel 1/2 pc
Red radish some
Mint leaves some
Lemon 1/3 pc, juiced
Sichuan pepper sauce:
Diced scallion 1 bowl
Green Sichuan pepper powder 1/4 tsp
Green chili pepper 1/2 pc
Oil some
Fish sauce little
Sugar little
Method:
1. Blanch prawns for about 3 minutes, then cooled in ice cubes, shell and devein by making a cut on the back of the prawns. Keep the removed prawn heads for use later.
2. Prepare the Sichuan pepper sauce. Add green Sichuan pepper powder, green chili and a little sugar in diced scallion. In a wok, heat oil, before it smokes, pour it into the scallion, season with a little fish sauce.
3. Slice fennel and red radish with slicer, add onto the prawns, add mint leaves, then squeeze a little juice from the prawn heads in, add lemon juice, mix in the Sichuan pepper sauce and serve.
