名廚三餸一湯｜Chef Jowett Yu菜單 水淹菜魚湯 Pickled Leaf Mustard and Fish Soup

水淹菜魚湯

水淹菜材料：

芥菜 1棵

鹽 少許

白飯 1/2碗

魚湯材料：

星斑 1條

酸子 1/4盒

蒜頭 1瓣

紅辣椒 1/2條

鴻喜菇 1包

小番茄 20粒

雞湯 1公升

白胡椒 少許

糖 少許

魚露 少許

刁草 適量

毛翁葉 適量

做法：

1. 先做水淹菜。芥菜切成一厘米大小，仔細清洗乾淨，盡量把水分完全瀝乾。

2. 瀝乾後加鹽抓醃，芥菜會慢慢釋出水分，先放置20-30分鐘，讓水慢慢流出，再把水分擠掉。

3. 白飯加入水煮滾，然後把米隔掉只留米水，放一旁冷卻。

4. 把芥菜放入一個乾淨的容器裏，然後壓平，接着加入已冷卻的米水，份量剛蓋過芥菜即可；之後鋪上一張牛油紙或保鮮紙，密封蓋上，讓芥菜盡量跟空氣隔離。

5. 把芥菜放置於陰涼地方，夏天約三至四日便可完成發酵，冬天約五至七日，看到水淹菜有酸甜味道，顏色變深綠帶點灰即可食用。

6. 接着可做水淹菜魚湯。先把酸子加水煮滾，煮至酸子溶化出味後，把酸子隔走，只留酸子汁，備用。

7. 星斑起肉切片；蒜頭切碎；小番茄切半；鴻喜菇切去底部後撕開分散；紅辣椒切片。

8. 鍋裏加點油，先爆香蒜茸及辣椒，然後加入水淹菜炒數分鐘。加入鴻喜菇。炒至上色，聞到水淹菜的酸香味，即可倒入雞湯煮滾。

9. 湯煮滾後加入小番茄及星斑，星斑片要一片片放進去。加入酸子汁、白胡椒、糖及魚露調味，待魚片熟即可擺盤。

10. 最後撒上切碎了的刁草及毛翁葉即可。

Pickled Leaf Mustard and Fish Soup

Ingredients for pickled leaf mustard:

Leaf mustard 1 bunch

Salt little

White rice, cooked 1/2 bowl

Ingredients for fish soup:

Leopard coral grouper 1 pc

Tamarind 1/4 box

Garlic 1 clove

Red chili pepper 1/2 pc

Shimeji mushroom 1 pack

Cherry tomato 20 pcs

Chicken stock 1L

White pepper little

Sugar little

Fish sauce little

Dill some

Rice paddy herb (Ngo Om) some

Method:

1. First, prepare the pickled leaf mustard. Shred leaf mustard into 1cm thick slices, cleanse thoroughly, drain as much liquid as possible.

2. Pickle leaf mustard by rubbing in salt with fingers to slowly release moisture in the leaf mustard, first set aside for 20-30 minutes to allow for water to seep out, then squeeze hard to remove the liquid.

3. Add cooked rice and water to a saucepan, bring to a boil, drain and discard the rice, keep the rice liquid, set aside to cool.

4. Place leaf mustard inside a clean container, squeeze and flatten it, then add the cooled rice liquid until it just covers the leaf mustard; seal the container with parchment paper or cling film so that the leaf mustard is no longer in contact with the air outside.

5. Store the leaf mustard in a cool, shaded place to allow for fermentation; fermentation should be completed in three to four days in summer, and around five to seven days in winter; when it releases a sweet and sour smell and the leaf mustard turns greyish dark green, it is ready to be used.

6. Now prepare the pickled leaf mustard and fish soup. Add tamarind and water to a pot, bring to a boil, simmer until the tamarind start dissolving, remove the tamarind and keep the tamarind water for use.

7. Debone leopard coral grouper and slice the filet; mince garlic; cut cherry tomatoes in half; remove the base of shimeji mushroom then shred by hand; slice red chili pepper.

8. In a heated wok, add oil, sauté garlic and red chilli, then a dd pickled leaf mustard and sauté for a few minutes more. Add shimeji mushroom, sauté until the mushroom browns and the fragrance of the pickled leaf mustard is released, then pour the ingredients into a pot of chicken stock, bring to a boil.

9. When the soup boils up, add cherry tomatoes and grouper, with the grouper being added slice by slice. Add tamarind water, white pepper, sugar, fish sauce to season, turn off the heat once the grouper slices are cooked.

10. Garnish with dill and rice paddy herbs, serve.

