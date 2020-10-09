三餸一湯｜黑豆牛蒡雞湯 Black Soybean, Burdock and Chicken Soup

黑豆牛蒡雞湯

材料：

雞 1/2隻

黑豆 200克

牛蒡 1條

紅棗 5粒

薑 20克

鹽 少許

步驟：

1. 黑豆浸水；牛蒡去皮及切件。

2. 紅棗對切；薑切片。

3. 將雞件汆水及洗淨。

4. 將所有材料加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1小時。

5. 加少許鹽調味。

Black Soybean, Burdock and Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

Chicken 1/2 pc

Black soybean 200g

Burdock 1 pc

Red jujube 5 pcs

Ginger 20g

Salt little

Steps:

1. Soak black soybean. Peel burdock and cut into pieces.

2. Cut red jujube into two pieces. Slice ginger.

3. Blanch chicken and wash.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 1 hour with low heat.

5. Season with a little bit salt.

-----------------------------

