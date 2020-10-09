三餸一湯｜欖菜炒豆角薯仔 Stir fried Long Bean and Potato with Salted Olive

欖菜炒豆角薯仔

材料：

欖菜 1湯匙

豆角 200克

薯仔 1個

魚露 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 豆角切粒；薯仔去皮及切粒。

2. 燒熱油，炒香薯仔，加入豆角，少許水，炒3分鐘。

3. 加入欖菜、魚露、糖，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Long Bean and Potato with Salted Olive

Ingredients:

Salted olive 1 tablespoon

Long bean 200g

Potato 1 pc

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Dice long bean. Peel potato and dice.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry potato, put in long bean and a little water, stir fry 3 mins.

3. Put in salted olive, fish sauce and sugar, stir fry mix well.

-----------------------------

