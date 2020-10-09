三餸一湯｜欖菜炒豆角薯仔 Stir fried Long Bean and Potato with Salted Olive

欖菜炒豆角薯仔
材料：
欖菜 1湯匙
豆角 200克
薯仔 1個
魚露 1茶匙
糖 1湯匙
步驟：
1. 豆角切粒；薯仔去皮及切粒。
2. 燒熱油，炒香薯仔，加入豆角，少許水，炒3分鐘。
3. 加入欖菜、魚露、糖，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Long Bean and Potato with Salted Olive
Ingredients:
Salted olive 1 tablespoon
Long bean 200g
Potato 1 pc
Fish sauce 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Steps:
1. Dice long bean. Peel potato and dice.
2. Heat the oil, stir fry potato, put in long bean and a little water, stir fry 3 mins.
3. Put in salted olive, fish sauce and sugar, stir fry mix well.
