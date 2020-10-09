三餸一湯｜腐乳梅子豬扒 Pan fried Pork Chop with Fermented Bean Curd and Chinese Salted Plum Sauce

腐乳梅子豬扒

材料：

豬扒 2塊

蛋1隻

腐乳 4磚

酸梅 4個

糖 1湯匙

生粉 1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 豬扒拍鬆；酸梅去皮、去核；腐乳壓碎。

2. 將2個酸梅、2磚腐乳、蛋白加入豬扒，攪拌均勻，再加入生粉、麻油，醃30分鐘。

3. 燒熱油，以小火將豬扒煎熟，再取出、切件及擺上碟。

4. 燒熱原鑊加入腐乳、酸梅、糖、少許水，煮2分鐘。

5. 將醬汁加到豬扒上。

Pan fried Pork Chop with Fermented Bean Curd and Chinese Salted Plum Sauce

Ingredients:

Pork chop 2 pcs

Egg 1 pc

Fermented bean curd 4 pcs

Chinese salted plum 4 pcs

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Slap pork chop. Peel Chinese salted plum and deseed. Crush fermented bean curd.

2. Put two pieces of Chinese salted plum, two pieces fermented bean curd and egg white into pork chop，mix well, then put in cornstarch and sesame oil, marinate 30 mins.

3. Heat the oil, pan fry pork chop until well done with low heat, take out, cut into pieces and put it on the plate.

4. Heat the same pan, put in fermented bean curd, Chinese salted plum, sugar and a little water and cook 2 mins.

5. Put the sauce into pork chop.

