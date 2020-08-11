三餸一湯｜鹹酸菜鴨湯 Pickled mustard green and duck soup

鹹酸菜鴨湯

材料：

鴨1/4隻

鹹酸菜150克

薑4片

葱3條

米酒60克

水1.2公升

糖1茶匙

鹽半茶匙

做法：

1. 滾水加半份薑和葱，加入鴨件汆水。鹹酸菜切塊。

2. 煲1.2公升水，加餘下的薑、葱，加入鴨件和鹹酸菜。

3. 加入米酒，蓋上收中細火煲50分鐘。下糖和鹽調味。

Pickled mustard green and duck soup

Ingredients:

Duck ¼ pc

Pickled mustard green 150g

Ginger 4 slices

Green onion 3 pcs

Cooking rice wine 60g

Water 1.2L

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Salt ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Put half ginger and green onion in water, blanch duck. Cut pickled mustard green in pieces.

2. Boil 1.2L of water, put in the rest of ginger and green onion. Put in duck and pickled mustard green.

3. Put in rice wine. Cover the lid and turn to mid-low heat for 50 minutes. Season with sugar and salt.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android