三餸一湯｜軟炸牛肉條 Fried beef strips in batter

軟炸牛肉條

材料：

牛肉條200克

麵粉1杯

蛋1隻

黑椒鹽少許

甜椒粉少許

麵粉2湯匙

油少許

醃料：

糖少許

胡椒粉少許

甜椒粉少許

黑椒鹽 半茶匙

蒜粉1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

做法：

1. 蛋黃和蛋白分開，牛肉放入大碗中，加入醃料和蛋白醃15分鐘。

2. 牛肉條加入蛋黃拌勻，再加入麵粉2大湯匙，再加少許油拌勻。

3. 燒熱油，轉中火，放入牛肉條，用筷子撥開一條條，炸約1分鐘撈起。撈走雜質，開大火把油燒滾，把牛肉條放入再炸15秒。再撒少許黑椒鹽和甜椒粉。

Fried beef strips in batter

Ingredients:

Beef strips 200g

Flour 1 cup

Egg 1 pc

Black pepper salt Little

Paprika powder Little

Flour 2 Tablespoons

Oil Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Pepper Little

Paprika powder Little

Black pepper salt ½ teaspoon

Garlic powder 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Separate egg yolk and egg white. Put beef in bowl, marinate with marinade and egg white for 15 minutes.

2. Stir with egg yolk. Then put in 2 Tablespoon of flour and oil, stir well.

3. Heat the oil, turn to mid-heat, deep fry beef strips. Separate beef with chopsticks and fry for 1 minute. Take out the floats in oil. Turn to high heat to boil the oil, put in beef to deep fry for 15 seconds. Sprinkle a little more black pepper salt and paprika.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android