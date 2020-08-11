三餸一湯｜軟炸牛肉條 Fried beef strips in batter

軟炸牛肉條
材料：
牛肉條200克
麵粉1杯
蛋1隻
黑椒鹽少許
甜椒粉少許
麵粉2湯匙
油少許
醃料：
糖少許
胡椒粉少許
甜椒粉少許
黑椒鹽 半茶匙
蒜粉1茶匙
蠔油1茶匙
做法：
1. 蛋黃和蛋白分開，牛肉放入大碗中，加入醃料和蛋白醃15分鐘。
2. 牛肉條加入蛋黃拌勻，再加入麵粉2大湯匙，再加少許油拌勻。
3. 燒熱油，轉中火，放入牛肉條，用筷子撥開一條條，炸約1分鐘撈起。撈走雜質，開大火把油燒滾，把牛肉條放入再炸15秒。再撒少許黑椒鹽和甜椒粉。
Fried beef strips in batter
Ingredients:
Beef strips 200g
Flour 1 cup
Egg 1 pc
Black pepper salt Little
Paprika powder Little
Flour 2 Tablespoons
Oil Little
Marinade:
Sugar Little
Pepper Little
Paprika powder Little
Black pepper salt ½ teaspoon
Garlic powder 1 teaspoon
Oyster sauce 1 Tablespoon
Steps:
1. Separate egg yolk and egg white. Put beef in bowl, marinate with marinade and egg white for 15 minutes.
2. Stir with egg yolk. Then put in 2 Tablespoon of flour and oil, stir well.
3. Heat the oil, turn to mid-heat, deep fry beef strips. Separate beef with chopsticks and fry for 1 minute. Take out the floats in oil. Turn to high heat to boil the oil, put in beef to deep fry for 15 seconds. Sprinkle a little more black pepper salt and paprika.
-----------------------------
