蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜蒲瓜炒蝦米 Sauteed bottle gourd with dried shrimp

52分鐘前

蒲瓜炒蝦米

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜蝦肉厚雞蛋餅 Thick omelette with shrimp

材料：

蒲瓜1條

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜軟炸牛肉條 Fried beef strips in batter

蝦米20克

蒜頭1瓣

辣椒1隻

薑1片

紹酒1湯匙

蠔油半茶匙

糖少許

水2湯匙

做法：

1. 浸蝦米，辣椒切絲，蒜頭切碎，薑切粒。蒲瓜削皮，對切，切薄片。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蝦米，加入蒜和薑，再加入蒲瓜同炒。

3. 灒紹酒，加水2湯匙，蓋上煮至水分蒸發。炒勻，加糖和蠔油調味。

Sauteed bottle gourd with dried shrimp

Ingredients:

Bottle gourd 1 pc

Dried shrimp 20g

Garlic 1 clove

Red chili 1 pc

Ginger 1 slice

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Sugar Little

Water 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak dried shrimp in water. Cut red chili in strips. Shred garlic. Dice ginger. Peel bottle gourd and cut in half, then slice it.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry dried shrimp, garlic and ginger. Put in bottle gourd and stir fry.

3. Pour in Shao Xing wine. Put in 2 Tablespoons of water. Cover the lid to cook until water evaporated. Put in sugar and oyster sauce and stir fry.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜家常菜蔬菜15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner