三餸一湯｜蒲瓜炒蝦米 Sauteed bottle gourd with dried shrimp

蒲瓜炒蝦米

材料：

蒲瓜1條

蝦米20克

蒜頭1瓣

辣椒1隻

薑1片

紹酒1湯匙

蠔油半茶匙

糖少許

水2湯匙

做法：

1. 浸蝦米，辣椒切絲，蒜頭切碎，薑切粒。蒲瓜削皮，對切，切薄片。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蝦米，加入蒜和薑，再加入蒲瓜同炒。

3. 灒紹酒，加水2湯匙，蓋上煮至水分蒸發。炒勻，加糖和蠔油調味。

Sauteed bottle gourd with dried shrimp

Ingredients:

Bottle gourd 1 pc

Dried shrimp 20g

Garlic 1 clove

Red chili 1 pc

Ginger 1 slice

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Sugar Little

Water 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak dried shrimp in water. Cut red chili in strips. Shred garlic. Dice ginger. Peel bottle gourd and cut in half, then slice it.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry dried shrimp, garlic and ginger. Put in bottle gourd and stir fry.

3. Pour in Shao Xing wine. Put in 2 Tablespoons of water. Cover the lid to cook until water evaporated. Put in sugar and oyster sauce and stir fry.

