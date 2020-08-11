三餸一湯｜蝦肉厚雞蛋餅 Thick omelette with shrimp

蝦肉厚雞蛋餅

材料：

蛋3隻

蝦滑120克

甘筍1/3條

葱2條

杏鮑菇1隻

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

蒜粉半茶匙

做法：

1. 杏鮑菇一開四再切粒。切葱花。甘筍削皮，刨細絲。

2. 打蛋，拂勻，加入蝦滑、杏鮑菇、甘筍和葱花拌勻。加入胡椒粉、鹽和蒜粉拌勻成混合蛋液。

3. 燒熱油抹勻全鑊，倒走多餘油。倒入混合蛋液，蓋上，收中細火煮約8分鐘。開蓋，檢查是否能移動。翻轉，繼續蓋上煎至熟，切件。

Thick omelette with shrimp

Ingredients:

Egg 3 pcs

Minced shrimp 120g

Carrot ⅓ pc

Green onion 2 pcs

King oyster mushroom 1 pc

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Garlic powder ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut king oyster mushroom in quarter. Dice it. Shred green onion. Peel carrot and shred with grater.

2. Beat the egg. Put in minced shrimp, king oyster mushroom, carrot and green onion. Stir well. Season with pepper, salt and garlic powder.

3. Heat the oil and spread evenly in pan. Take out excess oil. Put in egg mixture. Cover the lid, turn to mid-low heat and cook for 8 minutes. Open the lid to check if it can be moved. Turn to another side. Cover the lid and pan fry it. Cut in pieces.

