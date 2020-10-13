三餸一湯｜檸檬冰糖雞翼 Chicken Wings with Lemon and Crystal Sugar Sauce

檸檬冰糖雞翼

材料 ：

雞中翼8隻

檸檬5片

蒜頭2瓣（切片）

清水2碗

調味料 ：

冰糖50克

生抽2茶匙

胡椒粉¼茶匙

鹽 適量

做法：

1. 熱鑊後落油，煎香雞翼。

2. 將蒜片、生抽及冰糖一同落鑊與雞翼兜勻。

3. 倒入2碗水，加入檸檬、胡椒粉，煮10分鐘。

4. 將檸檬攞走。

5. 收水後，落鹽調味即成。

Chicken Wings with Lemon and Crystal Sugar Sauce

Ingredients：

8 Chicken Wings

5 Slices Lemon

2 Cloves Garlic (Sliced)

2 Bowls Water

Seasoning：

50g Crystal Sugar

2 tsp Light Soy Sauce

¼ tsp Pepper

Some Salt

Steps:

1. Heat the pan with oil, pan-fry chicken wings until fragrant.

2. Add sliced garlic, light soy sauce, crystal sugar, then mix well with chicken wings.

3. Pour 2 bowls of water. Add lemon and pepper, cook for 10 minutes.

4. Take out the lemons.

5. Season with salt and thicken the sauce up.

