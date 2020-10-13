三餸一湯｜檸檬冰糖雞翼 Chicken Wings with Lemon and Crystal Sugar Sauce

檸檬冰糖雞翼
材料 ：
雞中翼8隻
檸檬5片
蒜頭2瓣（切片）
清水2碗
調味料 ：
冰糖50克
生抽2茶匙
胡椒粉¼茶匙
鹽 適量
做法：
1. 熱鑊後落油，煎香雞翼。
2. 將蒜片、生抽及冰糖一同落鑊與雞翼兜勻。
3. 倒入2碗水，加入檸檬、胡椒粉，煮10分鐘。
4. 將檸檬攞走。
5. 收水後，落鹽調味即成。
Chicken Wings with Lemon and Crystal Sugar Sauce
Ingredients：
8 Chicken Wings
5 Slices Lemon
2 Cloves Garlic (Sliced)
2 Bowls Water
Seasoning：
50g Crystal Sugar
2 tsp Light Soy Sauce
¼ tsp Pepper
Some Salt
Steps:
1. Heat the pan with oil, pan-fry chicken wings until fragrant.
2. Add sliced garlic, light soy sauce, crystal sugar, then mix well with chicken wings.
3. Pour 2 bowls of water. Add lemon and pepper, cook for 10 minutes.
4. Take out the lemons.
5. Season with salt and thicken the sauce up.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多