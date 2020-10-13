三餸一湯｜金銀蒜魚塊 Fish Fillet with Garlic

金銀蒜魚塊

材料：

魚柳250克

蒜頭4粒（切茸）

薑3片（切絲）

葱1棵

調味料：

鹽半茶匙

生粉半茶匙

生抽半茶匙

糖半茶匙

生油2湯匙

做法：

1. 洗淨魚柳，切塊。

2. 印乾魚塊。

3. 以鹽、糖、生抽、生粉、蒜茸及薑絲與魚撈勻醃味。

4. 蒜茸落鑊炒至金黃色，與生蒜一同放在魚塊上。

5. 放水落鑊至水滾，隔水蒸7至8分鐘。

6. 灑葱花及生抽在魚塊上，再淋滾油即可。

Fish Fillet with Garlic

Ingredients：

250g Fish Fillet

4 Cloves Garlic (Minced)

3 Slices Ginger (Shredded)

1 Stalk Spring Onions

Seasoning：

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Corn Starch

½ tsp Light Soy Sauce

½ tsp Sugar

2 tbsp Oil

Steps：

1. Rinse and cut the fish into pieces.

2. Pat dry the fish fillets.

3. Mix fish with salt, sugar, light soy sauce, corn starch, minced garlic and shredded ginger.

4. Stir-fry minced garlic till its golden brown in color, and place over the fish together with the raw garlic.

5. Add water into the pot and bring to boil, steam over water for 7 to 8 minutes.

6. Sprinkle with chopped spring onions and light soy sauce over the fish, then pour boiled oil onto it.

