三餸一湯｜淮山薏米豬腱湯 Soup with Chinese Yam, Semen Coicis and Pork Shank

淮山薏米豬腱湯

材料 ：

淮山200克

薏米100克

豬腱250克

薑2片

調味料：

鹽半茶匙

水500毫升

做法：

1. 豬腱洗淨出水備用。

2. 薏米洗淨，淮山洗淨切厚片。

3. 將薏米、豬腱及薑片放入煲內加水。

4. 大火煮滾後，轉細火煲一個半小時。

5. 淮山放入煲內，燉半小時。

6. 加鹽調味即成。

Soup with Chinese Yam, Semen Coicis and Pork Shank

Ingredients：

200g Chinese Yam

100g Semen Coicis

250g Pork Shank

2 Slices Ginger

Seasoning：

½ tsp Salt

500ml Water

Steps：

1. Blanch pork shank in boiling water, set aside.

2. Rinse semen coicis, rinse Chinese yam and cut into thick slices.

3. Put semen coicis, pork shank and ginger slices into the boiling water.

4. Bring to boil with high heat, and turn to low heat and boil for 1.5 hours.

5. Put Chinese yam into the pot, and stew for 30 minutes.

6. Season with salt.

