三餸一湯｜鮮舞茸烏雞湯 Silkie chicken soup with fresh Maitake mushroom

鮮舞茸烏雞湯

材料：

鮮舞茸 2朵

烏雞 1隻（去皮）

紅蘿蔔 1條

粟米 1條

無花果 2粒

薑 1片

米酒 少許

做法：

1. 把蘿蔔刨皮，切件；把粟米切件；把無花果切半。

2. 下薑片及米酒於熱水中，之後把烏雞放入氽水，取出。

3. 大煲注入熱水，下粟米、紅蘿蔔、無花果、烏雞、薑片，蓋上煲1.5小時。

4. 開蓋，下舞茸菇，蓋上煲45分鐘。

5. 下鹽調味，熄火，盛上碗。

Silkie chicken soup with fresh Maitake mushroom

Ingredients:

Fresh Maitake mushroom 2 packs

Silkie chicken 1 pc (skin removed)

Carrot 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Dried fig 2 pcs

Ginger 1 slice

Rice wine a little bit

Directions:

1. Peel the carrot, slice. Cut the corn into pieces, then halve the figs.

2. Boiling water, add ginger slice and rice wine in the pot, then blanch the Silkie chicken, take out.

3. Add corn, carrot, fig, Silkie chicken and ginger slice in a casserole filled with hot water. Cover, boil for about 1.5 hours.

4. Open lid, add fresh Maitake mushrooms, cover, boil for further 45 mins.

5. Season with a bit salt, off heat, serve hot.

