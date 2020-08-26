三餸一湯｜椒蜜脆鱔球 Pan-fried eel with black pepper honey sauce

椒蜜脆鱔球

材料：

鱔魚 半條（已開邊去骨）

黑椒粒 1湯匙

蜜糖 2湯匙

生粉 適量

鹽 適量

鱔肉醃料：

生抽 1茶匙

鹽、糖、胡椒粉 各少許

油 1湯匙

做法：

1. 用刀輕輕刮去鱔魚皮上餘下黏液。

2. 把鱔魚切半，再斜切片，第一刀不切斷，第二刀才切斷，重複其餘。

3. 下胡椒粉、鹽、糖、生抽、油，混合略醃。

4. 把黑椒粒舂碎。

5. 把每片鱔片底面薄薄沾上生粉。

6. 下油，放入鱔片煎，反轉，繼續煎至金黄香脆，下鹽調味，取出鱔片，熄火。

7. 加黑胡椒碎，用餘温炒香。加入蜜糖，之後加鱔片，快速炒勻上碟。

Pan-fried eel with black pepper honey sauce

Ingredients:

Eel fish ½ pc (butterflied and deboned)

Whole black peppercorn 1 tbsp

Honey 2 tbsp

Potato starch adequate

Salt some

Marinade of the eel fish:

Light soy sauce 1 tsp

Salt, sugar, ground white pepper a little bit each

Oil 1 tbsp

Direction:

1. Gently remove the residue slime from the fish skin with a knife.

2. Halve the eel fish flesh, slice the flesh diagonally, keep the first cut intact, then cut off the second slice completely, repeat the remaining part.

3. Marinate the fish meat with some ground white pepper, a little bit salt, sugar, light soy sauce and some oil for a while.

4. Crush the whole peppercorn with a mortar and pestle.

5. Thinly coat each eel piece with potato starch.

6. Add oil, pan-fry the eel fish pcs until golden brown and crispy. Flip, and continue to fry. Season with a little bit of salt, take out, off heat.

7. Fry the crushed black pepper with remaining heat, then add the honey in. Put the eel fish pcs together, quickly stir, transfer on a plate, serve hot.

-----------------------------

