三餸一湯｜炒齋雞素三絲 Vegetables stir-fry with Chinese vegetarian chicken

炒齋雞素三絲

材料：

齋雞 2件

西芹 2條

甘筍 半條

雲耳 少許 （已浸發）

麵豉醬 1湯匙

鹽、糖、麻油 各少許

做法:

1. 把齋雞切半，切條；去除西芹表面粗纖維，切長條；把甘筍切片，幼條。

2. 把雲耳放入熱水，煮10分鐘，取出，隔水。

3. 把齋雞放入煲氽水，取出，隔水。

4. 下油，下甘筍條略炒，取出。

5. 下西芹條略炒，下鹽調味，取出。

6. 下雲耳炒，取出。

7. 下齋雞炒至金黄，下麵豉醬爆香。

8. 放回雲耳、西芹、甘筍炒，下糖、麻油調味，炒勻，熄火，上碟。

Vegetables stir-fry with Chinese vegetarian chicken

Ingredients:

Chinese vegetarian chicken 2 pcs

Celery 2 sprigs

Carrot ½ pc

Cloud ear mushroom some (soaked)

Fermented soybean paste 1 tbsp

Salt, sugar, sesame seeds a little bit for each

Directions:

1. Halve the Chinese vegetarian chicken, cut it into strips. Remove the coarse fiber from the outer part of the celery, cut it into strips. Cut the carrot into pcs, then cut it into strips.

2. Put the cloud ear mushroom in hot water, boil for 10 mins, take out and drain.

3. Blanch the Chinese vegetarian chicken, take out and drain.

4. Add oil, stir-fry the carrot strips, take out.

5. Gently fry the celery strips, season with a bit salt, take out.

6. Then fry the cloud ear mushroom, take out.

7. Fry the Chinese vegetarian chicken strips until golden brown, add fermented soybean paste together, fry until fragrant.

8. Put the cloud ear mushroom together, put the celery and carrot strips back, stir fry. Season with a little bit of sugar and sesame seed oil. Off heat, serve hot.

