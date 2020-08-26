三餸一湯｜醉雞翼 Chinese drunken chicken wings

醉雞翼

材料：

鮮雞翼 6隻

紹興酒 1.5碗

水 1.5碗

鹽 約2茶匙

冰糖 1小粒

冰水 適量

雞翼醃料：

薑 1件

葱 5條

鹽 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

做法：

1. 拍扁薑，加入葱，下紹興酒搓揉至薑、葱出味。

2. 放入雞翼，下鹽，混合醃15分鐘。

3. 把雞翼放入蒸鑊，大火蒸9分鐘，取出放入冰水浸15分鐘。

4. 取另一小煲，下水，加入鹽煮溶 (鹽水要帶微鹹) 。

5. 把鹽水注入大碗中，下少許冰糖、紹興酒，攪拌。

6. 把雞翼浸入酒中，包保鮮紙，冷藏4小時。

7. 取出雞翼，剪小件，上碟。

Chinese drunken chicken wings

Ingredients:

Fresh chicken wings 6 pcs

Shaoxing wine 1.5 bowl

Water 1.5 bowl

Salt 2 tsp

Rock sugar a little bit

Ice water adequate

Marinade of chicken wings:

Ginger 1 pc

Spring onion 5 sprigs

Salt 1 tsp

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Directions:

1. Press ginger, add spring onion and Shaoxing wine. Rub until fragrant.

2. Put the chicken wings together, add some salt and mix well, marinate for about 15 mins.

3. Put the chicken wings on a steamer, steam for 9 mins over high heat. Take out and soak them in ice water for 15 mins.

4. Take another saucepan, add some water and salt, boil until salt dissolved (mildly salty to taste).

5. Transfer the salty water in a big bowl, add a little bit rock sugar and Shaoxing wine, mix well.

6. Immerse the chicken wings into the wine, wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours.

7. Take out the chicken wings from fridge, cut it into pcs with scissors, serve.

