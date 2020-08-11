三餸一湯｜雙蛋炒椰菜 Sauteed Chinese cabbage with two eggs

雙蛋炒椰菜

材料：

椰菜半個

皮蛋1個

鹹蛋1個

蒜頭2瓣

紅辣椒1條

葱2條

紹酒1湯匙

魚露1茶匙

糖半茶匙

水2湯匙

粟粉芡水少許

做法：

1. 皮蛋和鹹蛋放入鑊中，蓋上，隔水蒸10分鐘。椰菜切半，去硬芯，用手撕成塊。切葱花，切辣椒絲，切碎蒜頭。皮蛋和鹹蛋剝殼，切粒。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭、辣椒和葱花，再多加油1湯匙。加皮蛋和鹹蛋同炒，灒紹酒。

3. 加椰菜和水1湯匙，加魚露和糖同炒，再加水1湯匙，加粟粉芡水收汁。

Sauteed Chinese cabbage with two eggs

Ingredients:

Chinese cabbage 1/2pc

Preserved egg 1 pc

Salted egg 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Red chili 1 pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Water 2 Tablespoons

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Put the eggs in wok, Cover the lid and steam for 10 minutes. Cut Chinese cabbage in half, take out hard stem. Tear the leaves in pieces. Shred green onion and garlic, then cut red chili in strips. Peel the egg shells and dice eggs.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, chili and green onion. Put in 1 Tablespoon of oil. Stir fry with preserved egg and salted egg. Pour in Shao Xing wine.

3. Put in Chinese cabbage, then put in 1 Tablespoon of water and stir fry it. Put in fish sauce, sugar and 1 Tablespoon of water. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

