三餸一湯｜絲瓜草菇排骨湯 Loofah, straw mushroom and spareribs soup

絲瓜草菇排骨湯

材料：

絲瓜1條

草菇10粒

排骨250克

薑2片

葱2條

水1公升

鹽少許

糖少許

做法：

1. 草菇對切，切薑絲，切葱花；絲瓜刨硬邊，滾刀切塊。排骨冷水下鍋汆水，夾走。

2. 草菇白鑊炒乾，灒紹酒。

3. 煲水1公升，加入排骨、薑和草菇，蓋上煲30分鐘，再加入絲瓜，下鹽和糖調味，加葱花，大火煮5分鐘。

Loofah, straw mushroom and spareribs soup

Ingredients:

Loofah 1 pc

Straw mushroom 10 pcs

Spareribs 250g

Ginger 2 slices

Green onion 2 pcs

Water 1L

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Cut straw mushroom in half. Cut ginger in strips. Shred green onion. Peel hard skin of loofah and cut it into hob blocks. Blanch spareribs in cold water. Take it up.

2. Pan fry straw mushroom without oil. Pour in Shao Xing wine.

3. Boil 1L of water, put in spareribs, ginger and straw mushrooms. Cover the lid and cook for 30 minutes. Put in loofah. Season with salt and sugar. Put in green onion and cook in high heat for 5 minutes.

