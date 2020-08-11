三餸一湯｜香煎三文魚配薯粒 Pan fried salmon with potatoes

香煎三文魚配薯粒

材料：

三文魚扒2件

薯仔2個

杏鮑菇2隻

乾葱2粒

水100毫升

麵粉少許

醃料：

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

咖喱粉少許

調味料：

生抽1湯匙

老抽半茶匙

蜜糖1茶匙

糖少許

做法：

1. 乾葱和杏鮑菇切粒，薯仔削皮，切粒。三文魚兩面撒鹽、胡椒粉和咖喱粉抹勻，再兩面拍上少許麵粉。薯仔大火炸脆，撈起。

2. 燒熱油，爆香乾葱，加入杏鮑菇同炒，再加入薯仔，加100毫升水，再加生抽、老抽、蜜糖和少許糖煮至收汁。

3. 燒熱油，放入三文魚，中火煎1分鐘，反轉煎另一面2分鐘至熟。將三文魚鋪在薯仔上。

Pan fried salmon with potatoes

Ingredients:

Salmon steak 2 pcs

Potato 2 pcs

King oyster mushroom 2 pcs

Shallot 2 pcs

Ｗater 100ml

Flour Little

Marinade:

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Curry powder Little

Seasoning:

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Honey 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Dice shallot and king oyster mushroom. Peel potato and dice it. Marinate two sides of salmon with marinade. Put on a little flour. Deep fry potato in high heat. Pick it up.

2. Heat the oil and stir fry shallot, king oyster mushroom and potato. Put in 100ml of water. Then put in soy sauce, dark soy sauce, honey and sugar. Stir fry.

3. Heat the oil, pan fry salmon in mid-heat for 1 minutes. Turn another side and pan fry for 2 more minutes until well done. Put salmon on potato.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android