三餸一湯｜鹽水滷鴨 Salted duck

鹽水滷鴨

材料：

鴨1/4隻

薑3片

葱3條

滷水包1份

糖2湯匙

米酒2湯匙

鹽4湯匙

做法：

1. 水滾，加入鹽、 滷水料和糖，再加薑和葱，蓋上煮10分鐘。

2. 加入米酒，放入鴨，兩邊浸到鹽水。蓋上，收細火燜15分鐘，熄火焗10分鐘。取出，鴨分成細件。

Salted duck

Ingredients:

Duck ¼ pc

Ginger 3 slices

Green onion 3 pcs

Chinese marinade pack 1 pc

Sugar 2 Tablespoons

Rice wine 2 Tablespoons

Salt 4 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put salt in boiling water, then put in Chinese marinade, sugar, ginger and green onion. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes.

2. Put in rice wine, then put in duck. Soak duck in salted water. Cover the lid, cook in low heat for 15 minutes, then rest for 10 minutes. Cut the duck in small pieces.

-----------------------------

