蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜鹽水滷鴨 Salted duck

39分鐘前

鹽水滷鴨

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 鹽水滷鴨 香煎三文魚配薯粒 雙蛋炒椰菜 絲瓜草菇排骨湯

材料：

鴨1/4隻

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜絲瓜草菇排骨湯 Loofah, straw mushroom and spareribs soup

薑3片

葱3條

滷水包1份

糖2湯匙

米酒2湯匙

鹽4湯匙

做法：

1. 水滾，加入鹽、 滷水料和糖，再加薑和葱，蓋上煮10分鐘。

2. 加入米酒，放入鴨，兩邊浸到鹽水。蓋上，收細火燜15分鐘，熄火焗10分鐘。取出，鴨分成細件。

Salted duck

Ingredients:

Duck ¼ pc

Ginger 3 slices

Green onion 3 pcs

Chinese marinade pack 1 pc

Sugar 2 Tablespoons

Rice wine 2 Tablespoons

Salt 4 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put salt in boiling water, then put in Chinese marinade, sugar, ginger and green onion. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes.

2. Put in rice wine, then put in duck. Soak duck in salted water. Cover the lid, cook in low heat for 15 minutes, then rest for 10 minutes. Cut the duck in small pieces.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜30-60分鐘
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner