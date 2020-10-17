三餸一湯｜沙嗲牛肉串燒 Satay Beef Skewer

沙嗲牛肉串燒
材料：
牛肉片 200克
洋葱 1/2個
薑黃粉 1湯匙
孜然粉 1湯匙
紅椒粉 1湯匙
咖喱粉 1湯匙
麻油 3湯匙
花生醬 3湯匙
椰奶 50毫升
椰糖 1粒
沙嗲醬 1湯匙
水 100毫升
竹籤 5支
步驟：
1. 洋葱切件，將洋葱、薑黃粉、孜然粉、紅椒粉，咖喱粉、麻油、少許水加入攪拌機，攪拌均勻，成為醃料。
2. 將醃料加入牛肉，醃1小時。
3. 燒熱油，將花生醬、沙嗲醬炒香，再加入水、椰糖、椰奶，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，之後取出，放在小碗上。
4. 將牛肉串上竹籤，燒熱油，煎熟牛肉。
5. 配上醬汁享用。
Satay Beef Skewer
Ingredients:
Sliced beef 200g
Onion 1/2 pc
Turmeric powder 1 tablespoon
Cumin seed powder 1 tablespoon
Paprika 1 tablespoon
Curry powder 1 tablespoon
Sesame oil 3 tablespoons
Peanut butter 3 tablespoons
Coconut milk 50ml
Coconut sugar 1 pc
Satay sauce 1 tablespoon
Water 100ml
Bamboo stick 5 pcs
Steps:
1. Cut onion into pieces, then put onion, turmeric powder, cumin seed powder, paprika, curry powder, sesame oil, a little water into blender, mix well as marinade.
2. Put marinade into beef, marinate 1 hour.
3. Heat the oil, stir fry peanut butter and satay sauce, then put in water, coconut sugar, coconut milk, cover the lid and cook 5 mins. Take out and put it into a small bowl.
4. Thread beef on bamboo stick. Heat the oil, pan fry beef until well done.
5. Enjoy with the sauce.
