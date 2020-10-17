三餸一湯｜沙嗲牛肉串燒 Satay Beef Skewer

沙嗲牛肉串燒

材料：

牛肉片 200克

洋葱 1/2個

薑黃粉 1湯匙

孜然粉 1湯匙

紅椒粉 1湯匙

咖喱粉 1湯匙

麻油 3湯匙

花生醬 3湯匙

椰奶 50毫升

椰糖 1粒

沙嗲醬 1湯匙

水 100毫升

竹籤 5支

步驟：

1. 洋葱切件，將洋葱、薑黃粉、孜然粉、紅椒粉，咖喱粉、麻油、少許水加入攪拌機，攪拌均勻，成為醃料。

2. 將醃料加入牛肉，醃1小時。

3. 燒熱油，將花生醬、沙嗲醬炒香，再加入水、椰糖、椰奶，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，之後取出，放在小碗上。

4. 將牛肉串上竹籤，燒熱油，煎熟牛肉。

5. 配上醬汁享用。

Satay Beef Skewer

Ingredients:

Sliced beef 200g

Onion 1/2 pc

Turmeric powder 1 tablespoon

Cumin seed powder 1 tablespoon

Paprika 1 tablespoon

Curry powder 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 3 tablespoons

Peanut butter 3 tablespoons

Coconut milk 50ml

Coconut sugar 1 pc

Satay sauce 1 tablespoon

Water 100ml

Bamboo stick 5 pcs

Steps:

1. Cut onion into pieces, then put onion, turmeric powder, cumin seed powder, paprika, curry powder, sesame oil, a little water into blender, mix well as marinade.

2. Put marinade into beef, marinate 1 hour.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry peanut butter and satay sauce, then put in water, coconut sugar, coconut milk, cover the lid and cook 5 mins. Take out and put it into a small bowl.

4. Thread beef on bamboo stick. Heat the oil, pan fry beef until well done.

5. Enjoy with the sauce.

