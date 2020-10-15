三餸一湯｜豉汁蒸豆卜魚鰾 Steamed Fresh Fish Maw with Black Bean Sauce and Tofu Puffs

豉汁蒸豆卜魚鰾

材料：

魚鰾 10個

豆卜 10粒

豆豉 10克

蒜頭 5片

辣椒 1隻

薑 50克

生抽 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

紹興酒 2湯匙

生粉 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 豆卜對切；豆豉、蒜頭切碎；辣椒切粒；薑切絲。

2. 魚標洗淨後去除白色外層，之後將紹興酒、薑、生粉加入魚標，壓出空氣、攪拌均勻後再壓出水分。

3. 燒熱油，爆香豆豉、蒜頭、辣椒炒勻，取出放入小碗。再將生抽、蠔油、老抽、糖加入拌勻。

4. 將豆卜排上碟，加入魚鰾及醬料，蓋上蓋，以大火蒸8分鐘。

Steamed Fresh Fish Maw with Black Bean Sauce and Tofu Puffs

Ingredients:

Fresh fish maw 10 pcs

Tofu puffs 10 pcs

Black bean 10g

Garlic 5 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Ginger 50g

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 2 tablespoons

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Cut tofu puffs into two pieces. Mince black bean and garlic. Dice hot pepper and shred ginger.

2. Tear away fresh fish maw white outer layer after wash, then put shao xing wine, ginger, cornstarch into fresh fish maw, press out the air and mix well, then squeeze out the water.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry black bean, garlic and hot pepper, then take out and put it into a small bowl. Add in soy sauce, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and sugar, stir well.

4. Put tofu puffs on the plate, then put in fresh fish maw and the sauce, cover the lid and steam 8 mins with high heat.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android