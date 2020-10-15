三餸一湯｜南瓜番茄紅衫魚湯 Golden Threadfin Bream Soup with Pumpkin and Tomato

南瓜番茄紅衫魚湯

材料：

紅衫魚 300克

南瓜 300克

番茄 2個

薑 30克

步驟：

1. 紅衫魚洗淨後印乾水分；薑切片。

2. 燒熱油，煎紅衫魚至全熟。

3. 加入滾水、薑，再壓爛紅衫魚，蓋上蓋，以中火煮30分鐘。

4. 南瓜去皮、去籽及切件；番茄切件。

5. 隔走紅衫魚，保留魚湯再煲滾，加入南瓜、番茄，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮20分鐘。

Golden Threadfin Bream Soup with Pumpkin and Tomato

Ingredients:

Golden threadfin bream 300g

Pumpkin 300g

Tomato 2 pcs

Ginger 30g

Steps:

1. Wipe golden threadfin bream with kitchen paper after wash. Slice ginger.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry golden threadfin bream until well done.

3. Put in boiled water and ginger, then crush golden threadfin bream, cover the lid and cook 30 mins with mid-heat.

4. Peel, deseed and cut pumpkin into pieces. Cut tomato into pieces.

5. Sieve golden threadfin bream and keep the fish soup. Heat the fish soup until boil then put in pumpkin and tomato, cover the lid and cook 20 mins with low heat.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android