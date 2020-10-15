三餸一湯｜韓式雜菜煎餅 Pan fried Korean Style Mixed Vegetables Pancake

韓式雜菜煎餅

材料：

椰菜 100克

甘筍 1/2條

韭菜 100克

葱 2棵

洋葱 1/2個

蒜頭 2片

低筋麵粉 100克

蕃薯粉 25克

泡打粉 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

水 100毫升

蛋 1隻

步驟：

1. 椰菜、洋葱切絲；葱、韭菜切段；甘筍去皮、刨絲；蒜頭切碎。

2. 將低筋麵粉、蕃薯粉、泡打粉、胡椒粉、鹽、糖、蛋、水混合，攪拌均勻。

3. 將椰菜、洋葱、韭菜、葱、甘筍加入，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭，加入蔬菜，蓋上蓋，轉小火煎5分鐘。

5. 再煎另一面5分鐘，取出，切件。

Pan fried Korean Style Mixed Vegetables Pancake

Ingredients:

Cabbage 100g

Carrot 1/2 pc

Chinese chive 100g

Spring onion 2 pcs

Onion 1/2 pc

Garlic 2 slices

Low gluten flour 100g

Sweet potato flour 25g

Baking soda 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Water 100ml

Egg 1 pc

Steps:

1. Shred cabbage and onion. Cut spring onion and Chinese chive into strips. Peel carrot and shred. Mince garlic.

2. Mix low gluten flour, sweet potato flour, baking soda, pepper, Salt, sugar, egg and water, then Mix well.

3. Put in cabbage, onion, Chinese chive, spring onion and carrot, mix well.

4. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic then put in vegetables, cover the lid and cook 5 mins with low heat.

5. Pan fry another side for 5 mins then take out, finally cut into pieces.

