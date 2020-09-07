名廚三餸一湯｜周世韜Chef Saito菜單 勝瓜花蛤煮魚湯 Fish Soup with Angled Luffa and Venus Clams

勝瓜花蛤煮魚湯

材料（4-6位用）：

勝瓜1條

鯪魚1條

花蛤 半斤

陳皮絲 半片

薑片 適量

粉絲 (浸水) 適量

芫荽碎 適量

唐芹碎 適量

調味：

鹽 1/2茶匙

砂糖1/3茶匙

胡椒粉 適量

做法：

1. 花蛤浸鹽水以助吐沙；鯪魚清洗乾淨後斬件；勝瓜刨皮後用滾刀切角，備用。

2. 先把鯪魚蒸15-20分鐘至熟；另起油鑊，下薑片爆香，放鯪魚煎香，煎至起焦才翻轉，然後用鑊鏟把魚肉弄碎，炒至乾身香氣出，下少許胡椒粉拌勻。

3. 煲滾水，把滾水撞入魚中，煮約20分鐘成奶白色魚湯，隔起魚渣。

4. 把魚湯煲滾，加入陳皮絲，少許鹽及胡椒粉調味。放入勝瓜煮至七成熟，接着加入已洗乾淨的花蛤，轉細火，蓋上蓋煮約2-3分鐘。

5. 煮至花蛤開殼，放入唐芹及芫荽莖，加入已浸軟的粉絲，熄火，即可上碟。

Fish Soup with Angled Luffa and Venus Clams

Ingredients: (for 4-6 persons)

Angled luffa 1 pc

Mud carp 1 pc

Venus clams 1/2 catty

Dried tangerine peel 1/2 pc, thinly sliced

Ginger slices some

Mung bean noodles (soaked) some

Coriander some, chopped

Chinese celery some, chopped

Seasoning:

Salt 1/2 tsp

Sugar 1/3 tsp

Pepper some

Method:

1. Soak Venus clams in salt water to encourage the clams to spit the sands; rinse and chop mud carp in pieces; peel angled luffa then cut diagonally.

2. Steam mud carp for 15-20 minutes till cooked; heat oil in a wok, sauté ginger slices, add mud carp pieces and pan fry till they brown on one side before turning over, then crush the meat with spatula, sauté until the fish meat becomes dry, season with pepper.

3. Boil a pot of water, pour the boiling water quickly into the wok of mud carp, simmer for about 20 minutes until the liquid becomes a milky fish soup, remove the mud carp from the soup.

4. Bring the fish soup to a boil, add dried tangerine slices, season with a little salt and pepper. Add angled luffa, simmer until it’s 70% cooked, then add the cleansed Venus clams, turn to low heat, simmer for 2-3 minutes with lid covered.

5. Cook Venus clams until the shells open, add chopped Chinese celery, coriander and soaked mung bean noodles, turn off heat and serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android