名廚三餸一湯｜周世韜Chef Saito菜單 欖豉涼瓜子薑炒牛肉 Sautéed Beef with Tender Ginger and Bitter Gourd

欖豉涼瓜子薑炒牛肉
材料（4-6位用）：
涼瓜 1條
牛肉片 4両
子薑 2湯匙
蒜茸 1茶匙
乾葱蓉 1茶匙
指天椒碎 1茶匙
豆豉 1茶匙
欖角 1茶匙
薑茸 1茶匙
牛肉醃料：
生抽 2茶匙
糖 1/4茶匙
生粉 1茶匙
調味料：
生抽 1湯匙
雞粉 1/2茶匙
砂糖 1/3茶匙
老抽 1茶匙
麻油 1茶匙
蠔油 1茶匙
花雕酒 / 清水 少許
鹽 少許
做法：
1. 牛肉片一開二，加入生抽、生粉水、糖醃一會，備用。
2. 涼瓜剖半去瓤，斜切成片，然後用各加一茶匙鹽及砂糖的滾水，把涼瓜汆水，備用。
3. 欖角、豆豉、薑、乾葱及指天椒切碎，子薑略切，備用。
4. 起鑊下少許油，先下牛肉快炒至五成熟，盛起備用。
5. 起鑊下少許油，把薑、欖豉、蒜茸及乾葱炒香，接着下涼瓜同炒，再加入指天椒。加入糖、生抽、雞粉、蠔油及少許水或花雕酒調味。
6. 炒至涼瓜開始軟身，加入牛肉及子薑快炒，加入生粉水炒勻。最後加少許老抽，少許麻油，即可上碟。
Sautéed Beef with Tender Ginger and Bitter Gourd
Ingredients: (for 4-6 persons)
Bitter gourd 1 pc
Beef, sliced 4 taels
Tender ginger 2 tbsp
Garlic, minced 1 tsp
Shallot, minced 1 tsp
Bird’s eye chilli, minced 1 tsp
Fermented soy bean 1 tsp
Black olive 1 tsp
Ginger, minced 1 tsp
Marinade for beef:
Soy sauce 2 tsp
Sugar 1/4 tsp
Corn starch 1 tsp
Seasoning:
Soy sauce 1 tbsp
Chicken powder 1/2 tsp
Sugar 1/3 tsp
Dark soy sauce 1 tsp
Sesame oil 1 tsp
Oyster sauce 1 tsp
Huadiao wine/water little
Salt little
Method:
1. Cut beef slices in halves, add soy sauce, sugar, corn starch with water, marinate.
2. Cut bitter gourd in half, remove pith, slice diagonally; boil a pot of water, add 1 tsp of salt and 1 tsp of sugar, blanch bitter gourd slices, drain.
3. Mince black olive, fermented soy bean, ginger, shallot and bird’s eye chilli. Cut tender ginger into pieces slightly.
4. In a heated wok with a little oil , stir fry beef until half cooked, take it out.
5. In a heated wok, add a little oil, sauté ginger, black olive, fermented soy bean, garlic and shallot, then add bitter gourd slices, sauté, add bird’s eye chilli. Season with sugar, soy sauce, chicken powder, oyster sauce and a little water or Huadiao wine.
6. When the bitter gourd begins to soften, add beef and tender ginger, sauté briskly, add corn starch and water mixture, mix well. Finally, add a bit of dark soy sauce and sesame oil, serve.
