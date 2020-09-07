名廚三餸一湯｜周世韜Chef Saito菜單 欖豉涼瓜子薑炒牛肉 Sautéed Beef with Tender Ginger and Bitter Gourd

欖豉涼瓜子薑炒牛肉

材料（4-6位用）：

涼瓜 1條

牛肉片 4両

子薑 2湯匙

蒜茸 1茶匙

乾葱蓉 1茶匙

指天椒碎 1茶匙

豆豉 1茶匙

欖角 1茶匙

薑茸 1茶匙

牛肉醃料：

生抽 2茶匙

糖 1/4茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

調味料：

生抽 1湯匙

雞粉 1/2茶匙

砂糖 1/3茶匙

老抽 1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

蠔油 1茶匙

花雕酒 / 清水 少許

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 牛肉片一開二，加入生抽、生粉水、糖醃一會，備用。

2. 涼瓜剖半去瓤，斜切成片，然後用各加一茶匙鹽及砂糖的滾水，把涼瓜汆水，備用。

3. 欖角、豆豉、薑、乾葱及指天椒切碎，子薑略切，備用。

4. 起鑊下少許油，先下牛肉快炒至五成熟，盛起備用。

5. 起鑊下少許油，把薑、欖豉、蒜茸及乾葱炒香，接着下涼瓜同炒，再加入指天椒。加入糖、生抽、雞粉、蠔油及少許水或花雕酒調味。

6. 炒至涼瓜開始軟身，加入牛肉及子薑快炒，加入生粉水炒勻。最後加少許老抽，少許麻油，即可上碟。

Sautéed Beef with Tender Ginger and Bitter Gourd

Ingredients: (for 4-6 persons)

Bitter gourd 1 pc

Beef, sliced 4 taels

Tender ginger 2 tbsp

Garlic, minced 1 tsp

Shallot, minced 1 tsp

Bird’s eye chilli, minced 1 tsp

Fermented soy bean 1 tsp

Black olive 1 tsp

Ginger, minced 1 tsp

Marinade for beef:

Soy sauce 2 tsp

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Corn starch 1 tsp

Seasoning:

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Chicken powder 1/2 tsp

Sugar 1/3 tsp

Dark soy sauce 1 tsp

Sesame oil 1 tsp

Oyster sauce 1 tsp

Huadiao wine/water little

Salt little

Method:

1. Cut beef slices in halves, add soy sauce, sugar, corn starch with water, marinate.

2. Cut bitter gourd in half, remove pith, slice diagonally; boil a pot of water, add 1 tsp of salt and 1 tsp of sugar, blanch bitter gourd slices, drain.

3. Mince black olive, fermented soy bean, ginger, shallot and bird’s eye chilli. Cut tender ginger into pieces slightly.

4. In a heated wok with a little oil , stir fry beef until half cooked, take it out.

5. In a heated wok, add a little oil, sauté ginger, black olive, fermented soy bean, garlic and shallot, then add bitter gourd slices, sauté, add bird’s eye chilli. Season with sugar, soy sauce, chicken powder, oyster sauce and a little water or Huadiao wine.

6. When the bitter gourd begins to soften, add beef and tender ginger, sauté briskly, add corn starch and water mixture, mix well. Finally, add a bit of dark soy sauce and sesame oil, serve.

