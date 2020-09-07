名廚三餸一湯｜周世韜Chef Saito菜單 櫻花蝦炒鴛鴦蛋 Scrambled Eggs with Sakura Ebi and Century Egg

櫻花蝦炒鴛鴦蛋

材料（4-6位用）：

日本雞蛋4隻

溏心皮蛋1隻 (切粒）

基圍蝦 半斤

韭黃 適量

日本櫻花蝦 2湯匙

醃料：

鹽1/6茶匙

生粉1/3茶匙

調味：

鹽1/3茶匙

雞粉 ¼茶匙

生粉水1湯匙

做法：

1. 準備一鍋熱水，加少許鹽，把基圍蝦汆水至八成熟，立刻過冰冷卻，然後剝殼，蝦肉加入鹽及少許生粉拌勻，備用。

2. 蝦殼用來煉蝦油。先燒熱約150毫升油，加入蝦殼，邊炒邊用鑊鏟輕剁蝦頭，讓蝦膏及蝦味能帶進油裏。

3. 看到蝦油已變橙色，即可盛起隔走蝦頭，留蝦油備用。

4. 雞蛋加入已切好的韭黃及少許鹽、雞粉及生粉水拌勻，接着加入已切粒的溏心皮蛋丶櫻花蝦拌勻。

5. 燒熱鑊倒人蝦油，先把基圍蝦炒香，接着倒入蛋漿，以順時針方向快速炒勻，看到蛋快要凝固，熄火，利用餘溫令蛋炒熟。

6. 上碟，最後撒上櫻花蝦作裝飾即可。

Scrambled Eggs with Sakura Ebi and Century Egg

Ingredients: (for 4-6 persons)

Japanese eggs 4 pcs

Century egg (with runny yolk) 1 pc, cubed

Jinga shrimps 1/2 catty

Leek sprouts some

Dried sakura ebi 2 tbsp

Marinade:

Salt 1/6 tsp

Corn starch 1/3 tsp

Seasoning:

Salt 1/3 tsp

Chicken power 1/4 tsp

Corn starch and water mixture 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Boil a pot of water, add a little salt, blanch Jinga shrimps until 80% cooked, then cool shrimps in cold water, shell and remove heads from the shrimps, marinate with salt and corn starch; keep the shrimps' shells and heads to be infused into oil.

2. Heat 150ml of oil, add shrimp shells and heads, stir while plodding shrimp heads with spatula to release shrimp’s roe and flavor into oil.

3. When the oil turns orange in color, remove the shrimp shells and heads, retain the oil.

4. Add eggs into sliced leek sprout, salt, chicken powder and corn starch mixture, beat well, then add cubes of century egg and dried sakura ebi.

5. Heat wok, add shrimp-infused oil, sauté Jinga shrimps, then add egg mixture, stir clockwise briskly, when eggs begins to solidify, turn off heat and use the remaining heat in the wok to cook the eggs.

6. Garnish with dried sakura ebi, serve.

